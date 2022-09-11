understand and learn how to PROTECT yourself

Anything that involves money can have potential danger. That’s because the scammers are always ready to find a possibility to try to scam the population. So, every day, the receiving processes are getting less secure.

This has been happening with the amounts withdrawn from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). First, the criminals created a way to apply scams using the name Extraordinary Loot. Now, the same is happening with the Anniversary Loot.

Anniversary Loot Scams

After having created scams that involved the Extraordinary Loot of R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS, criminals are now using the FGTS to be able to access workers’ accounts, request loans and withdraw available amounts.

This type of crime has been around for some time, however, lately the person responsible for payments has registered more complaints about the theft modality.

Thus, Caixa Econômica Federal has not yet reported the actual number of customers who went to the bank to file complaints about the process of improper withdrawal of money.

But, according to the institution, all information on possible fraud suspicions is being considered confidentially. In addition, the process is passed on exclusively to be investigated and analyzed by the Federal Police.

If the client only realizes the situation after it is too late, he can request the contestation in person at one of the company’s agencies. For this it is necessary to bring CPF and also an identification document.

how the scam works

The scammers are able to access the victim’s FGTS information and then request the withdrawal of the birthday loot. Even in the case of people who do not have a registration, they can create it using their own email or mobile number.

Thus, in addition to being able to withdraw the available amounts, they also seek to apply for loans. In this way, in addition to the damage, the person still has problems requesting termination in case of dismissal.

Box Guidelines

Considering the situation it is important to surround yourself on all sides to avoid the process of falling into a scam. For this, it is important to pay attention to some tips to protect yourself.

Caixa Econômica does not call, send SMS or messages on WhatsApp, so if the person receives something suspicious through these means, it is a scam. Therefore, send the notification to the company’s email at [email protected].

Try to use only the bank’s official channels to obtain information about the FGTS, this includes the fact of not informing password and other information on other websites or applications.

Be wary of opportunities offered for this purpose. Also keep your antivirus always updated on your computer and smartphones. For more information on security, visit the company’s website at http://www.caixa.gov.br/seguranca.

