Understand what the Federal Government’s Consigned FGTS will be

Several families are facing financial difficulties due to the crisis in which the country finds itself. Many of them find resolution by seeking loans from financial institutions.

One of the modalities is the payroll loan. This type of credit works in a simple way. The client requests the amount and time to pay the installments, the amount is deducted directly from some type of income.

FGTS payroll

The Federal Government is looking for a way to use the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) as a payroll loan basis. The objective is to help citizens to finance affordable housing.

The information came to the attention of the population through the press on the seventh day. The objective is for these people to indicate the balance as a form of guarantee when entering the Minha Casa Verde e Amarela program.

The FGTS Futuro, as it became known, will work as a forecast of the amounts received if you continue to be employed. In this way, not the current balance will be considered, but what will be available in the near future. Therefore, the Government aims to present the idea even before the presidential elections.

However, it is necessary to point out that even after the proposal is presented, it is possible that it will still take a while for the novelty to come into practice. This is because it will still be necessary to obtain the approval of the FGTS Board of Trustees.

After that moment, it is still possible that there are 120 days until banks are ready to offer the modality. For these reasons, it is important that interested parties have patience, as, if approved, the initiative should only be available in 2023.

See how it works

As already mentioned, the Government’s idea is to offer the opportunity for the Minha Casa Verde e Amarela program to use the FGTS Futuro as a calculation. Thus, the system could calculate how much the person would have in the Fund if they continued to work.

If the initiative is accepted, the FGTS amounts will be automatically blocked, so that they can serve as a guarantee for the repayment of the given loan. With this possibility of using the new program, the Ministry believes that it will be able to increase funding for the social program by up to 80,000 units during the first 12 months.

However, the members of the Ministry comment that everything will depend on what will be decided by the Board of Trustees about the document. It is only through it that the Government will be able to draw some kind of more faithful panorama and more specific projections.

