Use these tips to not get into debt with your credit card

According to the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), in August, the number of indebted families reached 79% of the total households in the country.

Thus, the credit card continues to be the main type of indebtedness, with 85.3% in August, the same proportion as in the previous month, but 3.5 percentage points lower than in April.

However, the use of retail books and cards has grown in recent months as a form of credit. Thus, in the last four months, indebtedness in booklets reached 19.8%.

Therefore, in order to avoid default, Serasa specialists gave some guidelines to credit card users to analyze their financial life and reorganize their expenses.

Credit card usage tips

See Serasa’s tips to avoid or get out of credit card default:

due dates

So that the name does not get dirty, it is necessary to pay the card on time. In this way, credibility in the market is increased and thus better interest rates and longer installments are offered.

Number of credit cards

There is no limit or ideal number of credit cards. However, it is important to know how to use cards for good financial management.

Need to have more cards

If you have multiple credit cards, it’s important to understand what you need to use each card for. In addition to the costs involved, such as annuity and the ability to pay more than one invoice.

Monitor CPF

The user must always monitor the status of his CPF. In addition to using services such as Serasa Limpa Nome to pay off debts with discounts of up to 90%.

use the benefits

A good tip is to take advantage of receiving extra income, such as the 13th salary and the Emergency Loot from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), to pay off debts.

Use the 50/30/20 rule

The budget amount should be allocated as follows: 50% for essential expenses (such as rent, food, basic bills), 30% for variable expenses (credit card, leisure) and 20% for emergency reserve.

write down the expenses

It is necessary to be aware of the budget itself, as it is extremely important to maintain the organization of the month’s finances.

