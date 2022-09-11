Veiga undergoes ankle surgery and becomes embezzlement at Palmeiras

Palmeiras reported earlier this evening (10) that Raphael Veiga underwent surgery on his right ankle. The midfielder suffered a sprain on the spot in the match against Athletico-PR, for the Libertadores semifinal, on August 30th.

At first, the club opted for a conservative treatment and tried to avoid a surgical procedure, but the evolution of Veiga’s team did not live up to expectations. Because of this, the player underwent an arthroscopy this Saturday, at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo.

In this way, Veiga becomes the absence of Palmeiras in this final stretch of the season. There are 13 games left for the end of the Brasileirão, the only competition left for Verdão in 2022. The club has not set a deadline for recovery.

See the note from Palmeiras:

“Athlete Raphael Veiga suffered, on August 30, during the first leg of the semifinal of Conmebol Libertadores, a sprained right ankle. At first, the Health and Performance Center (NSP) opted for a conservative treatment, but there was not the expected evolution. For this reason, the player underwent an arthroscopy this Saturday, at Hospital Sírio-Libanês. He will follow his recovery schedule developed by the NSP”.