Verstappen wins Italian GP, ​​closes to season title

Max Versrtappen won the Italian Grand Prix, the 16th stage of the 2022 Formula 1 season, held this Sunday (11) in Monza. With the victory, the 11th of the season and 31st of his career, the current champion is approaching his second championship and can mathematically guarantee the feat in the next race, the Singapore GP.

Ferrari had an impeccable day in front of their home crowd at Monza. The team didn’t make a mistake, it tried to survive with an alternative strategy for Charles Leclerc, but it wasn’t enough to beat a Red Bull leftover, even more so with Verstappen’s perfect driving.

Leclerc, who started from pole, had to settle for second on the podium. His Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz had an excellent recovery race to finish in P4 after starting from P18.

George Russell completed the top three for Mercedes, while his teammate Lewis Hamilton started from 19th to take the checkered flag in P5.

Sergio Perez had a discreet run. The mexicando, who lost 10 places on the starting grid, finished sixth.

It would have been a good day for McLaren with both drivers inside the points zone, were it not for the late break from Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian, who is doing his final year in Wokinga and perhaps F1, took over P3 when Norris started badly.

In the end, Ricciardo had problems with the Mercedes engine of his MCL36 and stopped on the track, bringing the safety car. A long delay in getting the Australian’s car back saw the race end under a yellow flag.

Pierre Gasly (P8), Nyck De Vries (P9) and Guanyu Zhou (P10) were the last to score. Highlight for De Vries, who took over Alexander Albon’s FW44 to finish ahead of his Williams teammate Nicholas Latifi.

The race

Leclerc and Russell started well and competed for P1 at Turn 1, but the Monegasque managed to keep first position.

Norris started very badly, skated and lost several positions. Best for his McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo, who took over P3.

Verstappen, starting from P7, was already fourth at the end of the first lap. It didn’t take long for the Dutchman to overtake Ricciardo and then Russell to be immediately behind Leclerc.

That’s when Vettel had a problem with his Aston Martin and stopped on the track. The VSC was activated.

Quickly, Ferrari called Leclerc into the pits and sent the Monegasque with medium tires onto the track.

A few laps later, Verstappen pitted and came back on medium tyres, leaving the way clear for Leclerc to regain the lead in the race.

Leclerc made his second stop on lap 34 and returned on soft tires in P2.

Hamilton, who started 19th, was in seventh place when he made his pit stop. The Brit returned in P2 on the soft tyres.

Alonso starred in the second retirement of the race. The Spaniard complained of problems with his Alpine and went to the pits.

After warming up the tires, Hamilton made the most beautiful overtake of the race. On the outside, Hamilton passed Gasly and Norris in a single maneuver.

On lap 38, Hamilton pushed past Ricciardo to take sixth place.

It wasn’t Aston Martin’s day. After Vettel’s retirement, Stroll also retired from the race on lap 40.

That’s when Perez made one more pit stop and returned in P7 with the soft compounds. With the pit stop moving, Hamilton took P5 and Norris P6.

On lap 47, Ricciardo had problems with the Mercedes engine of his McLaren and stopped on the track. The race direction gave a yellow flag, before the Safety Car went to the track.

Most drivers went to the pits and changed their tires to soft. This was the case for Verstappen, Leclerc, Russell, Sainz and Hamilton – the top five – in addition to Norris, in sixth position.

With the delay for the removal of Ricciardo’s car, the race did not restart. Verstappen won the Italian GP, ​​while Leclerc and Russell completed the podium in P2 and P3.

Check out the results of the F1 Italian GP:

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull), 53 laps

2) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), +2,446

3) George Russell (Mercedes), +3,405

4) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari), +5,061

5) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), +5,380

6) Sergio Perez (Red Bull), +6,091

7) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes), +6,207

8) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Red Bull), +6,396

9) Nyck de Vries (Williams/Mercedes), +7,122

10) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari), +7,910

11) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault), +8,323

12) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari), +8,549

13) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari), +1 lap

14) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Red Bull), +1 lap

15) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes), +1 lap

16) Kevin Magnussen (Haas/Ferrari), +1 lap

OUT) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes)

OUT) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes)

OUT) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault)

OUT) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes)

Download our official app for android and iPhone and receive notifications of the latest news.