Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo score, Real Madrid turn against Mallorca and return to the leadership of LaLiga

Real Madrid beat Mallorca 4-1 at home for the 5th round of the Spanish Championship

He was suffered and upset, but the Real Madrid asserted the command of the field and won the mallorca 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu, and resumed the leadership of LaLiga. The Merengue triumph in the 5th round of the Spanish Championship, which went through the feet of the always decisive Vinicius Jr.which was broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

The Brazilian scored the turning point in the second half of the match, complementing Rodrygo’s sugary pass, who later scored as well. Valverde and Rüdiger complemented the score for the Blancos, while Muriqi scored for the visiting team.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The result, however, does not reflect what the Merengue difficulty was in the confrontation.

Needing to win to stay in the lead after Barcelona’s rout in the round, Real went on the attack from the start, using the speed of Vinicius Jr. But from the beginning, Malllorca’s defensive posture was clear, as they took to the field with a line of five defenders in the starting lineup.

‘Hitting the wall’, Carlo Ancelotti’s team saw the scenario get more complicated after a rare opportunity given. Ball in the area from a free kick and Muriqi’s accurate header to open the scoring.

The Merengue pressure increased even more, but continued to face a closed defense in front.

The Blancos only managed to equalize with the quality of Valverde, who left the field in a personal move, cleared the mark already in the offensive midfield and shot with his left foot, with no chance for the defense of goalkeeper Rajkovic.

Even with the tie, the visiting team flirted little with the attack in the second half, and still managed to unnerve the hosts.

But that’s when Brazilian talent appeared.

Speed ​​play by Rodrygo, who found Vinicius Jr. infiltrating the defense. Shirt 20 dominated with his left foot and hit the goalkeeper’s exit to turn the score around.

At the end of the match it was Rodrygo’s turn to hit the net. The Brazilian jewel went to the personal play, lined up in Mallorca’s defense and hit the back of the net.

There was still time for Rüdiger’s goal, which complemented Kroos’ cross and scored his first with the Merengue shirt.

Best moments

Championship status

O Real Madrid go to 15 points and resumes the leadership of the Spanish Championship, surpassing the barcelona. O mallorca and the 13thwith 5 points.

The guy: Rodrigo

Goal assist by Vinicius Jr. in the turn and goal in a personal move at the end of the game. Great match for Real Madrid shirt 21.

Sorry: Hazard

In another opportunity under the command of Carlo Ancelotti, he left something to be desired in command of the attack. Another paid performance by Eden Hazard in his time at Real Madrid. He was substituted at the start of the second half.

next games

Real Madrid return to the field on Wednesday, against RB Leipzigthrough the group stage of the Uefa Champions League.

Mallorca will only play again next Saturday, against Almeria.

Datasheet

REAL MADRID 4 x 1 MALLORCA

GOALS: Federico Valverde (45’+3′), Vinicius Jr. (72′) Rodrygo (89′) and Antonio Rüdiger (90’+3′), for Real Madrid; Vedat Muriqi (35′), for Mallorca

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vázquez, Rüdiger, Alaba and Mendy; Ceballos, Valverde and Kroos; Rodrygo, Hazard and Vinicius Jr. Technician: Carlo Ancelotti

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Nastasic and Costa; Battaglia (Baba), Galarreta, Rodriguez; Muriqi and Kang-In Lee. Technician: Javier Aguirre