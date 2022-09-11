Vitória Strada says it was not intentional to show nipple

Vitória Strada was present on the sixth day of Rock in Rio and spoke to this column of splash about the repercussion of her look worn on the first day, in which she abused transparency and ended up showing one of her nipples.
“You know it was accidentally? I saw that she was kind of transparent, but I didn’t care. It’s just a breast”, he said.
The actress also said that she does not usually wear a bra and spoke of the importance of breaking the taboos on a woman’s body.
I rarely wear a bra. It was just one breast, not both. I think we have to demystify this, you know? It’s just a breast. It’s not like I’m posing naked. It’s just transparency, you know? Vitória Strada
The wife Marcella Rica, who was also present at the event, called the actress “hot”, which again stated that it was not on purpose.
On the fourth day of Rock in Rio, Vitória Strada bet on black denim shorts and a transparent black blouse in which her nipples were highlighted in the click next to her partner.
