Vitória Strada says it was not intentional to show nipple

Vitória Strada was present on the sixth day of Rock in Rio and spoke to this column of splash about the repercussion of her look worn on the first day, in which she abused transparency and ended up showing one of her nipples.

“You know it was accidentally? I saw that she was kind of transparent, but I didn’t care. It’s just a breast”, he said.

The actress also said that she does not usually wear a bra and spoke of the importance of breaking the taboos on a woman’s body.

I rarely wear a bra. It was just one breast, not both. I think we have to demystify this, you know? It’s just a breast. It’s not like I’m posing naked. It’s just transparency, you know? Vitória Strada

The wife Marcella Rica, who was also present at the event, called the actress “hot”, which again stated that it was not on purpose.

On the fourth day of Rock in Rio, Vitória Strada bet on black denim shorts and a transparent black blouse in which her nipples were highlighted in the click next to her partner.

Vitória Strada abuses transparency in Rock in Rio look - Reginaldo Teixeira - Reginaldo Teixeira

Vitória Strada abuses transparency in Rock in Rio look

Image: Reginaldo Teixeira

Rock in Rio 2022: check out photos from the 6th day dedicated to pop

Banda Bala Desire opens the shows on the Sunset stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Band Bala Desire at Sunset

In a tropicalist mood, Bala Desire opened the sixth day of Rock in Rio, on the Sunset Stage.

Bullet Desire cheered up the audience that was starting to arrive at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Bullet Desire

With songs like “Baile de Máscaras” and “Passarinha”, the band Doce Desire, formed by four members, animated the public that began to arrive in the City of Rock

Gilsons sings with Jorge Aragão on the Sunset stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio - Reproduction/Multishow

Gilsons and Jorge Aragão

The Gilsons sang with Jorge Aragão on the Sunset stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio

Gilsons fans fill the Sunset stage space on the sixth day of Rock in Rio - Reproduction/Multishow

Gilsons fans

Gilsons fans fill the Sunset stage space on the sixth day of Rock in Rio

Djavan opens work on the Mundo stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Djavan on the World stage

Djavan was the first to take the Mundo stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio

Djavan opens the shows at the Mundo Stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

djavan

Djavan performed on Palco Mundo with a show full of hits and nostalgia.

Maria Rita performs on the Sunset stage and draws attention for her red dress on the sixth day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

Maria Rita

Maria Rita performs on the Sunset stage and draws attention for her red dress and personalized nails, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio

Maria Rita wears an extravagant look to perform on the Sunset stage - Zô Guimarães/UOL

Maria Rita on the Sunset stage

Maria Rita performs on the Sunset stage and takes her samba to the sixth day of Rock in Rio

Bastille performs on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage - Zô Guimarães/UOL

Bastille animates audience

The band Bastille cheered up the audience during a performance on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio

Bastille sits down to sing during a performance on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage - Zô Guimarães/UOL

Bastille on the World stage

Bastille sits to sing during a performance on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage

Camila Cabello sings to the crowd on the Mundo stage, at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello sings to the crowd on the Mundo stage of Rock in Rio

Camila Cabello rocks when dancing with her dancers during a performance on the Mundo stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Camila Cabello on the World stage

Camila Cabello rocks when dancing with her dancers during a performance on the Mundo stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio

Camila Cabello wears low-cut clothes at Rock in Rio and is worried about paying her tits - Reproduction/Multishow

Camila Cabello rocks RiR

Camila Cabello wears low-cut clothes at Rock in Rio and almost pays her chest at the end of her presentation

