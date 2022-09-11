Vitória’s draw through the eyes of the beholder: Sergio Pinheiro tells how was the match at Frasqueirão | victory

Vitória’s fans were prepared to watch another decisive game of the team in Serie C of the Brazilian Championship, but technical problems left the match against ABC, which ended with 0-0 on the scoreboard of Frasqueirão Stadium, “in the dark”. It’s not that there was a lack of light there. The game took place normally in Natal, but, without the transmission in images, not everyone was able to watch.

Some of the eyes that witnessed the match were those of Sergio Pinheiro, a reporter for ge. In Natal to follow all the decisive steps of Vitória in this final stretch of the season, the journalist analyzed the two halves of the match.

Globo Esporte Bahia was present in the capital of Rio Grande do Norte to accompany Rubro-Negro in this decisive phase of Terceirona.

In the first stage, in the eyes of Sérgio Pinheiro, Vitória had the best chance in Gabriel Honório’s submission on the crossbar. In addition, the reporter highlighted that Rubro-Negro knew how to withstand the pressure of the hosts in the opening 45 minutes.

– Vitória withstood the pressure of ABC well in the first half, didn’t have many chances, but he had the most dangerous with a kick by Gabriel Honório that hit the crossbar. There was a kick from outside Eduardo’s area as well. But the Vitória team limited itself to that, without being able to step into the ABC area. The attacking trio, Honório, Luidy and Tréllez, was well gone. On the other hand, ABC had more ball possession, more volume, put more pressure, but could not be dangerous. There was a dangerous free kick from Wallyson and a rehearsed free kick from Ícaro, which Dalton made a good save. It had territorial dominance, but it was not a dangerous team.

In the second stage, the TV Bahia reporter reported that the pressure from ABC was even greater, but Rubro-Negro, thanks to goalkeeper Dalton, managed to hold the tie. After the final whistle, coach João Burse also highlighted the performance of the red-black archer.

– In the second half, ABC increased the pressure, they really needed a positive result to guarantee access. What’s up goalkeeper Dalton stood out, with incredible saves. Once again, he saved the Victory. It had already been like that in the game in Salvador, when he made an incredible save with his foot. He was very celebrated after the game, by his teammates – highlighted Sérgio Pinheiro.

After the game, Sergio Pinheiro said that the atmosphere was one of celebration and hope for access to Serie B. The draw, in front of a “melting pot” at Frasqueirão, was much celebrated by the athletes, according to the ge reporter. Vitória’s delegation believes in two victories in the final rounds and in the consequent classification.

“The climate was not one of pessimism, it was one of optimism, even because they held back a lot of pressure here at Frasqueirão” – said Sérgio Pinheiro.

The “calculator” was triggered shortly after the match. The red-black delegation, according to information from the journalist from TV Bahia, was doing the math on the future of Vitória.

– What everyone praised is that Vitória is still very much alive in the fight for access. And that the game against Figuirense, in Barradão, will be the game of the year for Vitória. Better until Paysandu beat Figueirense tomorrow. Then, Vitória has to go up against Figueirense, in Barradão, on Sunday. Everyone does the math, it’s two wins. Beat Figueirense, in the next game, and Paysandu, in Belém, in the last round – concluded Sérgio Pinheiro.

Unable to watch the game against ABC, Vitória fans experienced an afternoon of “chic perrengue” last Saturday. And in the midst of a trip back in time to follow the match via radio waves, there were those who stopped by to vent on social media.

With the goalless draw, Vitória reaches five points in Group C of the second phase of the Third Division. They are three less than the leader ABC, and one less than Figueirense, currently in second position.

This Sunday, the red-black fan needs to cheer for a stumbling block of Figueira, who visits Paysandu, at 17:00 (GMT), at the Curuzu Stadium.