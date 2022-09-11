Wallace Pernambucano scores and América passes to the final with a new victory over São Bernardo – 09/10/2022 – News

With a beautiful defensive performance and a shot of pure opportunity by Wallace Pernambucano, América again beat São Bernardo, this time 1-0, and confirmed their presence in the final of Série D do Brasileiro. The opponent will leave the confrontation between Pouso Alegre and Amazonas. The potiguar team had a very safe performance, knew how to deal with the pressure of the opponent and ended up being the only team to beat Tigre inside the Primeira de Maio stadium. According to the CBF schedule, the first leg of the final is scheduled for the 18th of September and the return is scheduled for the 25th of September.

Canindé Pereira

Needing to win well to qualify directly, the hosts started scaring, with a kick by Vitinho from the edge of the area. In turn, América tried to resist the initial pressure to put more pressure on São Bernardo’s shoulders, despite the crowd in the stands being quite modest.

The pressure was strong, in the first ten minutes, only Tigre played and goalkeeper Bruno was forced to work on a shot by Guilherme Queiroz, also from the edge of the area, which the American archer managed to send to the corner, to the despair of the Paulistas.

América only managed to venture into the attack after the thirteenth minute and Elvinho brought concern to the opposing defenders, who had to save the bid for a corner. The answer came with striker João Carlos, who in a rehearsed play with Vitinho managed to deflect a ball raised in the area with great danger for the American arc.

America took time to plot their offensive moves, but when they did, they arrived with danger. In one of these moves, Wallace Pernambucano fixed it for Téssio, who hit a cross, but connected to the move, goalkeeper Alex Alves managed to intercept the move. In the 33rd minute, América surprised the hosts with a goal from Wallace Pernambucano, which was initially disallowed by the linesman, but VAR, after three minutes of expectation, confirmed the goal of the American striker, who took advantage of a ball crossed by Téssio, to dodge heads and expand the advantage of the potiguares.

After seeing América extend their lead even further, Tigre’s players were confused and could no longer fit in a good move. In a hurry, they abused the balls raised in the area, but the red-and-white defense had a clear advantage over the opponents.

São Bernardo tried to pressure América at the beginning of the second half, but even without having Wallace Pernambucano as a reference in the attack command, since he felt an injury and did not return to complete the game, it was Alvirrubro who scared him. This time, with Téssio taking a free-kick and forcing Alex Alves to turn around to avoid the second goal.

In a hurry and looking for a tie at any cost, Tigre circled the American area with danger, but the Potiguar defense remained safe and kept away all the moves created by the Paulistas. This was undermining the patience of the opposing athletes who began to take risks anyway, without much precision in aim.

Acting calmly and looking to explore the spaces that emerged with the indiscriminate rise of São Bernardo, the team from Rio Grande do Norte, even with the least possession of the ball, managed to control the situation on the field. He didn’t suffer major risks and in one shot and another, he arrived and gave some scares to the Tigre’s goalkeeper.

As the classification depended on a miracle, after 25 minutes, it was left to São Bernardo to fight to maintain their unbeaten record as home team. Vitinho had a nice chance to tie the game, in a move in which Bruno Pianissolla made two good saves in the sequence and kept América in the lead. After losing a one-on-one bid, Vitinho took a risk from afar and the American goalkeeper avoided the goal again with another good save.

To put an end to the hope of even saving their invincibility, São Bernardo had Helder expelled, in stoppage time.