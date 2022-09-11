War in Ukraine: Zelensky says he has tripled area retaken after offensive against Russians

Hugo Bachega, Orla Guerin, Matt Murphy

6 hours ago

Credit, EPA photo caption, A Ukrainian soldier next to a Russian vehicle in the Kharkiv region last Friday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that his forces had retaken more than 3,000 square kilometers in a rapid counter-offensive in eastern Ukraine.

His latest update, if confirmed, means Kiev’s forces have more than tripled their gains in just over 24 hours.

Ukraine’s rapid advance caused troops to enter the main cities of Izyum and Kupiansk on Saturday (10/09).

On Thursday, Zelensky said his forces had recaptured 1,000 square kilometers, and on Saturday, he increased the number to 2,000 square kilometers.

The BBC was unable to verify the data, and journalists were denied access to the war fronts.

UK defense officials said fighting continued outside the towns that would have been recaptured.

And officials in Kiev said Ukrainian forces were still struggling to gain control of several settlements around Izyum, adding that more than 30 towns and villages had been retaken in the Kharkiv region.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the withdrawal of its forces from Izyum and Kupiansk, which it said would allow its forces to “regroup” in territory controlled by Ukrainian separatists backed by Moscow.

The Russian ministry also confirmed the withdrawal of troops from a third major city, Balaklyia, in order to “strengthen efforts” on the Donetsk front. Ukrainian forces entered the city on Friday (09/09).

Meanwhile, the head of the Russian-installed administration in the Kharkiv region recommended that his people evacuate to Russia “to save lives”.

Unverified footage on social media appeared to show long lines of vehicles at border crossings.

And the governor of Russia’s Belgorod border region said supplies, heating and medical care will be available to people in the queue.

The pace of the counterattack not only caught the Russians off guard but also surprised some Ukrainians.

But the Russians still own about a fifth of the country, and few imagine a quick end to the war.

The Ukrainian advances, if sustained, would be the most significant changes to the front line since Russia withdrew from areas around Kiev in April.

Kupiansk served as Russia’s main eastern supply hub and the loss of Izyum, which Moscow spent more than a month trying to seize at the start of the war, would be seen as a major humiliation for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to a military expert, the advance marks the first time since World War II that entire Russian units have been lost.

The gains will also be seen as a sign that the Ukrainian army has the capacity to retake occupied territory – crucial as Kiev continues to turn to pressured Western allies for military support.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said recent events had shown his forces could end the war faster with more Western weapons.

Journalists have been denied access to the front lines, and Ukraine is determined to rein in the information war.

photo caption, Map shows recent advances in Ukraine

On Saturday (10/09), UK defense officials suggested that much of the retaken area was only being “lightly maintained”.

Ukraine launched its counteroffensive in the east earlier this week as international attention was focused on an early advance near the southern city of Kherson.

Analysts believe that Russia has redirected some of its most experienced troops to defend the city.

But in addition to gaining ground in the east, Ukraine is also making gains in the south, according to an official.

Nataliya Gumenyuk, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian army’s southern command, said they had advanced “between two and several dozen kilometers” along that front.

But Russian forces fighting on the southern front are said to have entrenched themselves in defensive positions, and Ukrainian troops have faced stiff resistance from the start of the offensive.

And in Kharkiv itself, one person was killed and several houses were damaged on Saturday when Russian rockets hit the city, according to local officials.

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s energy regulator Energoatom says the last reactor at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has shut down and is not generating electricity.

The reactor had been generating energy for the plant itself for three days. It was turned off when external power was restored.

The Ukrainian regulator said that to avoid an emergency, it was essential to stop the bombing of the power lines connecting the station to the national grid.