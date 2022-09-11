Watch out for them! Discover the most compulsive zodiac signs

Astrologers believe that Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) can also be explained by the stars. Some signs are more likely than others to develop certain things. They are obsessions, compulsions, or even both together. See which are the most compulsive zodiac signs.

Read more: These signs can get hurt soon, according to the horoscope

It is clear that any symptom must be monitored by a health professional, especially psychologists, as they are the ones who have the necessary knowledge to care for people with this condition. disorder. Now if you like to know everything about the signs, this content is ideal.

Most zodiac compulsives

Obsessions often cause distress and anxiety. Compulsions are responses to obsessions. For example: the urge to do something to relieve anxiety. Did you know that there is a group in astrology that have tendencies towards compulsion and other ways of manifesting that they are anxious? Take a look.

1. Gemini and Virgo

They are at the top of the list.

They are ruled by Mercury, a planet that directs the mind and thought. They tend to overthink and overanalyze all contexts. when they get too much stressedfeel out of control and suffer a lot.

The Gemini person struggles with repetitive thoughts or compulsions. The Virgo person tends to have more problems for liking all things in order and with a certain perfection. They are so organized that they get upset when little things are out of place.

2. Capricorn

In the second position, we see Capricorn people. They are ruled by Saturn. Their strength is discipline, hard work and a good reputation. when are hyperactivesuffer more and tend to be more compulsive.

3. Scorpio

They rank third on the list.

Because they are very passionate, they dive deeply into thoughts and what other people say. They disconnect from everything when they are in love and get attached in such a way that they can harm them and their company. They even create rituals to protect themselves from the natural things in life.