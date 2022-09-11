“We are getting to know each other”

Thales Bretas, comedian’s widower Paulo Gustavojoined other celebrities on the penultimate day of Rock in Riomarking their presence to accompany the night’s shows, such as the band Coldplay. However, the doctor did not arrive alone, but accompanied by the singer Silva.

Father of two boys, Thales enjoyed the night with his friend, in which he revealed to be getting to know him better and did not deny being open to a possible romance: “I think he’s super cool. People are getting to know each other. But people keep rushing things, wanting to know. Lets roll”.

The rumors that the two would be living something more started earlier this year, in April, Silva even talked a little about the famous, praising him: “Dude, Thales is a friend, we went to some shows, we have a lot of friends in common. I love him. Who doesn’t love Thales?”.

In this same interview, the singer was even asked if the closeness was really just friendship, answering without being too direct: “I think so”. Since then, the duo is always seen together and they even have some supporters among their fans.