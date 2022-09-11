Fernando Fernandes was in the VIP area of ​​Rock in Rio this Saturday, 10th, and defended Pequena Lô from the controversy with Ellen Jabour. The presenter of “No Limit” stated that wheelchair users need to “earn respect by force” and praised Lô’s stance in fighting for his space.

“Sometimes we have to earn respect by force. That’s why I do so many intense things that a lot of society doesn’t do with both legs working. We have to use our tool to break these barriers, to show that we are capable, that I do what many people don’t do. This prejudice will happen, yes, and we have to learn to deal, as Pequena Lô did, to say: ‘hey, excuse me, the place is mine, the space is mine, excuse me in front of me, that this space is mine and I will pass’. Sometimes it has to be by force, the way it has to be,” she said.

“And what others think is their problem. I know of my ability. It’s time for us to start respecting diversity. That’s what’s happening at this event. Little Lô got where she had to go, and we are experiencing this issue of accessibility as never before and we have to fight more and more”, she concluded.

Former BBB, Fernando became paraplegic after suffering a car accident in 2009.

Understand the controversy:

For those who didn’t understand, Pequena Lô, who uses a wheelchair and rides her motorbike, would have asked to park on the grid of the VIP area, so she could better see the shows, with accessibility. She says that Ellen Jabour didn’t like it and was unsympathetic.

“We can see from her look that she was capable. I wasn’t alone in this. There were several people around me. The crowd saw how rude she was and I didn’t post it for cookies, to feel sorry, it wasn’t mimimi. It was to show that each day that passes, nobody is better than anyone else. The minimum is respect everywhere”, said Lô.

“She does not [pediu desculpas até agora]. Until then, we didn’t talk. I didn’t even argue yesterday because I was so stressed. If I spoke, it would yield a lot, we would argue and the show would lose its fun. That’s why I posted to talk about it.”

After having her name publicized as the famous who mistreated the influencer Pequena Lô in the VIP area of ​​Rock in Rio, Ellen Jabour decided to speak out on Instagram.

“Here is my response to the press about the accusation of mistreatment that they are making against me: I am of peace, I always respected everyone around me without distinction, I had enough space for everyone there and I was 100% interested in watching the concert in harmony with everyone, as I always do. I think what happened there was a big mistake, maybe even due to the loud music, I think I was misinterpreted. In the middle of a show, I was asked if she could park the motorcycle there where I was with my group. I thought she hadn’t seen that I was with the group on my right side and I said: ‘Of course, of course! But do you mind parking her here on my left side? I’m together with this little group here..”, Ellen began to tell.

The model continued narrating her point of view about the trouble. “But the person said it would be better for her to go in there. I didn’t quite understand why, I even thought the girl hadn’t heard right because of the loud sound, but I didn’t argue and we made space where she wanted. And that was it. Absolutely nothing else happened”, he guarantees.

Ellen decided to talk more. “I feel deeply hurt to have been accused of things that would be far from my thoughts to do on purpose. And I’m very sorry that Pequena Lô felt that way. I’ve been in the media for over 20 years and everyone knows I’m not from to get into trouble and that, whenever I can, I participate in campaigns that help bring education, respect and awareness to important issues in our society.One of these campaigns, for example, was about how to treat people with dwarfism with my friend Rebeca Costa. I am godmother and supporter of 2 NGOs (animal support and Brazilian vegetarian society). In addition, every Tuesday I participate in a volunteer work that assists needy people with all kinds of health problems in a community here in Rio. 10 years. I don’t talk much about it, because they are very personal things, but I’m just saying it now to show that I always seek to do good and help people”.