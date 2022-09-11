weather turns again in south-central over the weekend

The weather forecast indicates stronger winds in the extreme south of Brazil this weekend. The heat was short-lived and should give way to the cold in the coming days. There is even a chance of rain across the Center-South region. Check out more details and don’t get rid of the outerwear just yet, because you’ll need it.

The winds started on Friday, 9th. Storms are forecast on Sunday, 11th. Therefore, the cold should come harder. Those who live in Southeast Brazil can prepare their umbrellas and coats, because the weekend should be rainy and temperatures very low.

Weather changes over the weekend

Firm weather was short-lived in this region in question. The cold arrives with an average drop of 10°C in the maximum recorded in the area. In São Paulo, where the thermometers marked 32°C throughout the week, the forecast is for a drop to 18°C ​​this Sunday.

The weather will change this weekend due to a cold front. It starts in the south of the country and goes up to more regions of the map. This will make the air mass dry miss strength to reach the center of Brazil.

So those who live in these areas can prepare for the cold front and the change in climate in the next few days. Temperatures are also expected to remain low next week. Despite this, the weather is still hot and pleasant in the North and Northeast. Still, it can rain in the Amazon and nearby regions.

The alert is from Weather Weather. The cold front forms quickly and passes over the south. Next to the aforementioned front, there is also the ticket of an extratropical cyclone, which justifies the increase in wind gusts on the South and Southeast coasts.

Despite the forecast of rain, it should be quick. Still, it is good to be aware, as there can be isolated storms and even hail in Rio Grande do Sul.