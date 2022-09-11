What are Queen Elizabeth’s iconic jewels and who can inherit them – 9/10/2022

Queen Elizabeth’s jewelry has always aroused much curiosity, as her collection was considered one of the most valuable in the world. It is necessary to distinguish, however, the “queen’s” collection from the “crown” collection, as the sovereign had unlimited access to both, but not all pieces will automatically be passed on to the queen consort, Camilla Parker-Bowles, or relatives.

Personally, Elizabeth 2th — by inheritance, gifts or purchase — had over 300 personal items, and access to over 100 objects and over 23,000 gemstones from the “Crown Jewels”. In general, private jewelry was worn at public events such as meetings, dinners or television broadcasts. Crown ones, on the other hand, appeared at official state events, such as the annual opening of Parliament.

Technically, the sovereign does not have possession of these jewels, but custody while they are on the throne. The collection includes garments, scepters and swords, as well as, of course, rings, necklaces and tiaras. In particular, the British collection is considered one of the most complete today, with pieces of priceless symbolic, historical and cultural values, with articles dating from periods such as the 15th century.

If we can’t see Elizabeth 2’s famous broochesth exposed to the public, the crown collection, on the other hand, has permanent exhibition. That’s right, it is possible to see a part of the collection, which has been open for visitation in the Tower of London, since the 1600s.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip after the coronation ceremony Image: Getty Images

It is there, for example, that the crown of Saint Edward, with sapphires, topazes, amethysts and other precious stones, weighing almost 5 kilos, which was used by Elizabeth 2th when she became queen in 1953, and which will now be used by Prince Charles.

The St Edward’s crown was originally made for the coronation of King Charles II in 1661 to replace the medieval crown which was melted down in 1649 after Charles I’s execution. It makes sense to be the crown of King Charles III.

The crown to be worn at Prince Charles’ heart ceremony Image: Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

While Charles wants a low-key coronation ceremony, tradition will not eliminate the obligation to wear jewels other than the crown. For example, the sovereign’s golden scepter, which bears the gigantic Cullinan I diamond, weighs 530.2 carats and is the largest cut white diamond in the world. It is part of the crown collection and represents the power and responsibilities of the monarch.

The curious thing is that among so many brooches and favorite pieces of the Queen, one of the jewels that were her signature was her pearl necklaces. Elizabeth was rarely seen without one around her neck. Always traditional, she wore this piece following the example of hundreds of years before her, after all, all queens in history were recorded with pearls around their necks.

Among the pieces known as favorites (see below other highlights), were the 1893 “Girls of Great Britain and Ireland” tiara, a gift passed down from her grandmother’s collection to Elizabeth when she married. Another famous piece is the diamond necklace known as the Nizam of Hyderabad, estimated at £70 million (about £430 million), occasionally loaned to Kate Middleton.

The Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara was one of the queen’s favorites Image: PA Images via Getty Images

It is unknown if the Queen left a will indicating to whom she would leave her personal jewels or which ones, but possibly beneficiaries include her daughter Princess Anne, her granddaughters Zara Phillips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugene and Lady Louise, her great-granddaughters Charlotte, Lilibet, Sienna, Savannah, Mia, Isla and Lena, as well as their children’s and grandchildren’s wives Camilla, Sophie, Kate and Meghan. With so many beautiful and precious pieces, what will not be missing is shine.

Her Majesty’s Favorite Crown

The Imperial State Crown, which contains 2,868 diamonds, 273 pearls, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds and five rubies, was singled out as preferred by the queen. The claim was made in the documentary ‘The Coronation’, broadcast on BBC One in the UK in January 2018.

In the video, an employee wears gloves to show the object to the Queen and she soon takes it with both hands and says: “Let me take a closer look. I like the Black Prince’s ruby!”. The stone was given to Edward, the Black Prince, by Pedro Cruel, King of Castile, in 1367.

royal wedding tiara

Known as the Queen Mary’s Fringe, the tiara was worn on the day of the Queen’s wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

The piece became famous because it was the favorite of Queen Mary, who renovated it in 1893, the year of her marriage to George V. The tiara has 47 diamonds set, became one of the current queen’s dears and was used twice in royal weddings. : by Princess Anne, in 1973, and by Princess Beatrice, in 2020.

Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on their wedding day Image: Reproduction/Instagram theroyalfamily

In 2007 the tiara was displayed at Buckingham Palace along with Queen Elizabeth II’s wedding dress.th and, in late 2021, was present at an exhibition at the Jewel Room.

brazilian tiara

The Brazilian Aquamarine Parure was given as a gift to the Queen in 1953, by the representative of the Brazilian government in London, in honor of her coronation.

In addition to the tiara, the sovereign was given a set of other jewelry made of aquamarine: earrings, necklace and brooch. The jewels have already been used several times by the Queen of England, including during a visit to Brazil in 2006.

Queen wore Brazilian jewelry on a visit to the country in 2006 Image: Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Collection

controversial tiara

The Lovers Knot Tiara made of 19 diamond-studded bows and adorned with 19 pearls was inherited by Elizabeth after Queen Mary passed away and gained some controversy.

Queen wearing the Lovers Knot Tiara Image: Disclosure

The queen wore the jewel several times before giving it to Diana as a wedding gift. With the couple’s divorce, the tiara was returned to Elizabeth and placed in a safe, where it remained for many years.

The tiara was seen again in 2015 on the head of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, at a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace. The object, as well as other jewels, were given as an inheritance by the Lady Di to her children, who gave it to their wives. Therefore, the Duchess wore the tiara on other occasions.