What are the advantages and disadvantages of daylight saving time?

Daylight saving time appeared in Brazil in 1931, during the government of Getúlio Vargas. At the time, Diário de Notícias stated that this measure would bring benefits to the public, as it would provide energy savings.

Thus, in the following years the measure was repeated without regularities. However, from 1985 onwards, a year marked by a historic drought, daylight saving time began to be adopted annually, with a duration and territorial scope defined by presidential decrees.

Thus, in 2008, a decree made daylight saving time permanent. But in 2019, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) extinguished the measure.

What are the benefits of daylight saving time?

Here are the benefits of daylight saving time:

Electricity saving

Firstly, it is possible to save energy with daylight saving time because there is the use of natural light, thus helping the hydroelectric reservoirs when they are at low level.

Thus, experts in the electricity sector who defend the return of daylight saving time. This is because they argue that given the severity of a hydroelectric crisis, any energy savings are welcome.

More retail and bar sales

In addition to saving electricity, daylight saving time stimulates sales in shops and bars, as there is an extra hour of light.

Street safety

There is also a third argument in favor of daylight saving time, which is safety. According to a study carried out in 2016 by researchers at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco), road accidents between 2007 and 2013 reduced by 10% in states where the schedule was adopted.

Exercises and use of public spaces

Daylight saving time still causes more people to go out for physical exercises in the late afternoon. In addition, it provides the best use of public spaces.

What are the disadvantages of daylight saving time?

Difficulty adapting

This is one of the main arguments against daylight saving time, given that many people have difficulties adapting to the change. This is because this difficulty has biological reasons, as it interferes with the production of hormones such as melatonin and cortisol. These hormones are responsible for giving the body sleep and waking up, respectively.

Change in the agricultural cycle

In addition to the difficulty of adapting, daylight saving time also affects agriculture, since cattle, for example, are sensitive to changes in farm hours, such a situation can even affect dairy productivity.

Different hours across Brazil

The third disadvantage of the time change is that it is out of sync with the country’s timetables. This is because Brazil has four time zones: Brasília, which covers the Northeast, Southeast and South regions and the states of Pará, Amapá, Tocantins, Goiás and the Federal District.

In addition, there is the one in Fernando de Noronha (one hour ahead of Brasília time), the one in Amazonas, Roraima, Rondônia, Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul (one hour behind Brasília). Finally, Acre and western Amazonas (two hours behind Brasília).

