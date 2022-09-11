What are the consequences of sleepless nights?

Having a quality of sleep influences our day directly. A bad night’s sleep can trigger a bad, boring and irritated day. It may seem simple, but each person has a different style of sleeping, with different positions or with greater agitation. They are different difficulties that end up implying in the quality of life.

See too: Too little sleep can trigger selfish behavior, study finds

However, it is common sense that sleep is an important factor for our long-term health and even involved in diseases, whether physical or psychological.

Consequences of sleeping less than 8 hours

With the arrival of cell phones, which we take to our bed and use before going to sleep, many young people are finding it more difficult to fall asleep with the device next to them. The ideal is to have at least 8 hours of sleep. When this line is not followed, the chance of having a problem with obesity is greater. Other known risks are diabeteshypertension and stroke.

Issues such as depression or anxiety bring within them, in the face of so many symptoms that a person can have, an interference with sleep, reflected in insomnia or excessive sleepiness.

There are cases of people who don’t suffer from anything like that, but who still have their daily lives influenced by a bad night’s sleep, whether it’s because of sleeping in an inappropriate position or for another reason.

Is waking up several times during the night normal?

People with this type of behavior suffer from fragmented sleep, which is the one in which the person wakes up several times in one night. It, in and of itself, increases the risk of a long-term migraine attack. It also causes body aches, increased tiredness, mood swings, memory loss and difficulty paying attention.