What damage can drug use do to the heart? – 09/11/2022

Initially, the drugs can even trigger subjectively positive effects. And here we use the word “drugs” to refer to any compound that can cause changes in an individual’s neurological or biochemical state, whether natural or synthetic, licit or illicit.

Alcohol, for example, is often associated with an active and lively social life, diverting attention from the potential risks of its consumption. The problem is that the use of these substances is the basis for the formation of habit and physiological or psychological dependence, especially, in some cases, due to excessive or compulsive consumption.

Consequences involve some circumstances, such as the type of drug, predispositions of the user, context in which that person used it, frequency, duration or extent of use and whether other substances are used simultaneously. But the fact is: drug use is bad for health and directly and indirectly affects the heart. The damage is related to the malfunction or deterioration of the organ and/or blood vessels, causing a number of cardiovascular issues, with considerable impacts on general health and longevity.

what happens to the heart

In the cardiovascular system, use, especially when abusive and prolonged, can lead to disorders and damage to the tissues of the heart and blood vessels. The result is a possible reduction in the organ’s inherent ability to perform its normal functions, which include the regular and consistent pumping of blood, which is essential for delivering nutrients and oxygen to all parts of the body – a situation capable of generating heart failure, with failure structural and functional of the heart.

Hepatitis C (a viral infection that can be acquired from contaminated needles) is another common consequence of drug abuse. The disease has repercussions on the hepatic (liver) system, but it can also be associated with certain types of cardiomyopathy or cardiomyopathy (disease of the heart muscle, the myocardium). We can’t help but talk about emotional and behavioral issues, which can trigger other problems, such as depression and anxiety attacks, and transform the scenario into a snowball.

Narcotics cause weakening of the heart muscles (also opening precedents for cardiomyopathies), cardiomegaly (the name given to the enlargement of the heart), arrhythmias (among them atrial fibrillation), increased blood pressure and obstructions in the arteries that supply the organ, conditions that can reach serious conditions that include myocardial infarctions, strokes (cerebrovascular accidents) and even death.

What drugs are we talking about?

In general, all! Drugs can be classified, among other criteria, based on the effects they cause in the body, especially in the central nervous system (CNS), whose main organ is the brain. These effects can be stimulant, depressant or disruptive. Below are some more specific details about each one:

1. Depressing drugs

Substances considered depressants are those that decrease the activity of the central nervous system, leaving the individual slower, disconnected and alien. They tend to reduce emotional tension, attention, concentration, memory and intellectual capacity. They can produce drowsiness, drunkenness and even coma. These drugs also generate changes in the heartbeat, in addition to triggering other problems, such as difficulty breathing, fatigue, swelling in the legs and feet and, in extreme situations, even cardiac arrest.

This includes injectable, ingestible or inhaled drugs. Examples of depressants are: alcohol, anxiolytics, antidepressants, sleeping pills, sedatives, morphine, heroin and inhalants/solvents (glues, paints and removers).

2. Disturbing drugs

Disturbing or hallucinogenic drugs are those whose effects are related to the distortion of brain activities. They alter the perception of space and time, thoughts, the senses and even cause hallucinations and delusions. Marijuana, hashish, ecstasy, mushrooms, LSD, anticholinergic drugs are said to be disruptive substances.

In general, they cause feelings of euphoria, pleasure and well-being, but they can also cause anxiety, sadness, tension and fear. This type of drug normally impairs cognitive functions – such as perception, attention, memory, language and learning, motor coordination and, with continuous use, can generate anxiety, depression, panic syndrome, among other psychiatric disorders, as well as consequences for the heart and blood vessels triggered by these conditions.

3. Stimulant or accelerating drugs

These drugs have the main effect of accelerating the activity of the CNS, increasing the state of wakefulness and the levels of adrenaline in the body. They leave the individual “on” or “electric”. These substances mimic or cooperate with the body’s stimulating neurotransmitters such as epinephrine and dopamine. They inhibit the sensations of hunger, tiredness and sleep and, on the other hand, generate a state of excitement, disposition and resistance. They cause the acceleration of cardiovascular activity.

At the end of their effects, they commonly cause the opposite: tiredness, indisposition and depression and anxiety, especially with the overload they expose the body to. We can include in this group: amphetamines, cocaine and crack — drugs that cause, for example, a sharp increase in heart rate and excessive contraction of heart vessels, requiring extra work of the organ in pumping blood. It is worth mentioning that caffeine and nicotine (present in cigarettes) also come in here.

And what about the drugs released and consumed without restriction?

Alcohol and cigarettes, although legal and —in a way— stimulated within social life, are linked to the high prevalence of diseases and health complications, including the issues that we are highlighting, cardiovascular. Alcoholic beverages, consumed on a large scale around the world, can trigger most (if not all) of the problems reported above. In addition, its consumption favors weight gain and obesity, the risk of developing diabetes, increased blood pressure and triglyceride levels (which, combined with cholesterol, stimulates the deposition of fat on the artery wall).

Energy drinks are also part of this list. This is because they bring together substances that stimulate metabolism and collaborate to increase physical and mental disposition. Caffeine, present in high concentration in this type of drink, is a psychostimulant, that is, it acts on the central nervous system. In this case, the biggest problem is the excess consumption.

Due to its stimulant power, it promotes the release of excitation hormones, such as adrenaline and noradrenaline, which also favor an increase in pressure, heart rate and promote vasoconstriction. Therefore, the main cardiovascular complications resulting from the use of energy drinks are hypertensive peaks, myocardial irritation and arrhythmias. In the long term, a possible overload on the heart and an increased risk of heart attack.

Finally, it is worth mentioning anabolic steroids, a class of drugs that mimic hormones and other regulatory molecules in the body, which have come to be used by people interested in sculpting their bodies and increasing muscle mass. In the rush to reach the desired effect, many use very high doses that interfere with hormonal balance and can cause several problems, ranging from increased cholesterol levels to a heart attack.

And the mixes?

As it should already be possible to conclude, another major concern is the combination of these substances, increasing the risks of adverse and even fatal effects. And that can include a seemingly normal combination: energy drink and alcohol. Alcohol and energy drinks by themselves speed up the heartbeat and raise the pressure. Together their effects are potentiated and the mixture can become a bomb in the cardiovascular system.

That is, if a drug carries risks, the simultaneous consumption of multiple substances can cause an even more significant overload to the heart and lead to overdose, which is the cause of the recent death of Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of the band Foo Fighters – in the musician’s body were found at least 10 different substances.

“No amount of alcohol is good for the heart”

The phrase above was mentioned in the new guide from the World Heart Federation (WHF), a statement that has drawn criticism from researchers who argue that moderate amounts of alcohol can even protect the heart. Critics have argued that the claim ignores studies and available scientific evidence that show benefits in some heart conditions when moderate consumption of certain beverages occurs.

However, according to the entity, there is no good and safe amount of alcohol for heart health. Ingestion, whatever it is, can lead to the loss of a healthy life and increase the risk of various cardiovascular problems. In addition, the WHF states that any potential cardioprotective effects are outweighed by the documented risks and harms.

It’s important to pay attention

Finally, it is worth emphasizing that, in the case of the heart, if the individual already has some condition, risk factor or susceptibility to cardiovascular diseases, adverse events can be more serious and faster. As we have seen, drugs in general bring diverse and multiple damages to physical and mental health. Some instantaneously and others long term or with frequent and uncontrolled use.

Many people lose families, friends, jobs, relationships, finances and more due to drugs. The use or involvement with any type of substance like this, essentially when it becomes an addiction, deserves attention, care and the search for treatments.