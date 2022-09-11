What people do when they see Lula’s flag at Rock in Rio

a flag of Squid has been successful in the City of Rock. The couple Carla Carffalho and Antonio Dias they stop at every step to take selfies with people, who ask to register the PT candidate’s flag in the crowd. “We came to see the show of Coldplay. We are dying for this to end. This government must end. This flag represents hope, that’s why people want to take pictures,” said Carla.

The couple is not the only one to speak out politically at Rock in Rio. The engineer Maciel Silveirawho came from Fortaleza for the festival chose to wear a shirt with Brazil written “Squid” behind, and the candidate’s number 13. Silveira returns tomorrow, and also promises another political look for the occasion. “Brazil is ours. Brazil’s shirt is ours and not a president’s. We need a president who knows how to represent the country abroad, in other nations, such as football, who does this very well,” said the engineer.

