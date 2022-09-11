what songs can be on the setlist?

With one of the most anticipated shows of the second week of Rock in Rio 2022, Camila Cabello should bet on a setlist full of great hits in the presentation on the Mundo Stage.

Her debut album, Camila (2018), after leaving Fifth Harmony, brought the hits “Havana” with Young Thug and “Never Be The Same”. In her second album, Romance (2019), the singer should perform “My Oh My” and “Señorita”, a partnership with her ex-boyfriend. Shawn Mendes.

His third studio album, Familia, was released in April of this year. The singer comes to Brazil to promote the album. That is, the Rock in Rio 2022 setlist may contain several songs from the project, such as “Bam Bam”, a partnership with Ed Sheeran, “Don’t Go Yet”, “No Doubt” and the collaboration with willow, in “psychofreak”. However, some surprises may arise in the presentation.

The Cuban singer landed earlier in Brazil.

What songs can integrate the show’s repertoire?

According to the website setlist.fm, the singer’s last show held in Mountain View, California on June 5th had 9 songs. However, for Rock in Rio, the duration of the presentation will be longer and will have the participation of Maria Becerra who collaborates on the song “Hasta Los Dientes” and Biel do Furduncinhoowner of the hit “Ai Preto”.

See the setlist of Camila Cabello’s last show:

1- senorita

(Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello)

two- Havana

3– psychofreak

4- Never Be the Same

5- quiet

6- No Doubt (with “Gasolina” dance break)

7- My Oh My

8- bam bam

9- Don’t Go Yet

