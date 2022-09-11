when is the funeral and what happens now

Monarch will have a public wake at Westminster Hall and King Charles III will travel through the United Kingdom.

The queen’s coffin is at Balmoral but will soon embark on a journey to London before her state funeral on Monday 19 September.

During this period of national mourning in the UK, people will have the chance to pay their respects in the Scottish city of Edinburgh and later in London.

King Charles III, meanwhile, will embark on a tour of the four nations that make up the United Kingdom.

See below for details on what happens in the coming days.

The queen’s coffin, made of oak, which remained on Saturday (10/9) in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle, will be transported by the royal game guards to a hearse.

The body will depart Balmoral around 10 am local time, proceeding slowly on a six-hour journey to Edinburgh, which is about 100 miles away by land.

The coffin will arrive at the palace of Holyroodhouse – the official residence of the British monarch in the Scottish capital – and will be in the Throne Room.

In London, the King will meet with the Secretary General of the Commonwealth at Buckingham Palace. Later, he will receive in the palace room called the Bow Room the high commissioners of the countries of which he is head of state.

King Charles will start the day with a visit to Westminster Hall, where members of both houses of Parliament will gather to express their condolences.

Accompanied by Camilla, the queen consort, the king will travel by plane to Edinburgh as part of Operation Spring Tide, the codename of his first trip to the four nations of the United Kingdom as monarch.

In the afternoon, the queen’s coffin will follow in procession to the Cathedral of Saint Giles, accompanied by the king and members of the Royal Family.

The queen’s body will remain in St Giles for 24 hours, during which time the public will be able to pay their respects.

The King will then return to Holyrood, where he will have an audience with Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon. He and the Queen Consort will appear before the Scottish Parliament, where they will receive a condolences.

In the evening, King Charles will hold a vigil with members of the Royal Family at St Giles Cathedral.

The King will continue his journey through the four nations of the United Kingdom with a visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland, accompanied by Camilla. Afterwards, they will travel to Hillsborough Castle to see an exhibition about the Queen’s long connection with Northern Ireland.

Charles will then meet with Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris and other party leaders. He will also receive a message of condolence led by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

After meeting with religious leaders, King Charles and Camilla will participate in prayer at St Anne’s Cathedral, then return to London.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, the queen’s coffin will follow in the afternoon from St Giles Cathedral to Edinburgh airport, from where it will depart for RAF Northolt by plane accompanied by Princess Anne.

The flight is estimated to arrive in London shortly before 7pm (local time).

From there, the coffin will proceed to Buckingham Palace, the official residence of British monarchs in London since 1837. The arrival will be witnessed by King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, before proceeding to the room called the Bow Room.

The Queen’s body will be moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Wrapped in the Royal Standard, the coffin will follow in procession accompanied by a military parade and members of the Royal Family. The public will be able to follow the journey through the streets of London and through the television sets that will be placed for the occasion in the capital’s royal parks.

Once in the hall of Westminster, the coffin will stand on a raised platform known as the catafalque and will have the Crown of the Imperial State, the orb and the scepter on top.

Every corner of the platform will be guarded by soldiers from the units that serve the Royal House.

A short ceremony will be held and then the public will be allowed inside.

Between 2 am and 5 am, rehearsals will be held for the displacement of the coffin from New Palace Yard to Westminster Abbey and, subsequently, to the Arch of Wellington.

The day also marks the first of the Queen’s four-day public wake at Westminster Hall.

Hundreds of thousands of people will be able to pay their respects in the building dating back to the 11th century, the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster and the heart of British government. Details on public participation will be released at a later date.

King Charles III is also due to visit Wales.

The Queen’s State Funeral will take place this day at Westminster Abbey at 11 am (local time).

Heads of State from around the world will be invited to join members of the Royal Family in remembering the Queen’s life and work.

Prominent British politicians and former prime ministers are also expected to attend the ceremony, which will be televised.

Afterwards, the funeral procession will continue on its final route to Windsor Castle. The date will be a national holiday.