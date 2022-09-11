Where is Bruna Marquezine living? Actress moved into artist’s house

Bruna Marquezine got rid of his millionaire house and sold it to Michel Teló. Now, as she was, “without a place to live”, the artist gained “a shelter” and moved to Xuxa Meneghel’s house. Appointed as an affair with actor Xolo Maridueña, from whom she got an affectionate nickname, Bruna stayed with the room that belonged to Sasha Meneghel, daughter of the presenter and her best friend.

The information is from columnist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper “O Globo”. Bruna revealed the news about her life in an interview with the videocast “Quem Pode, Pod”, led by Fernanda Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank.

In addition to selling the mansion to the countryman, the influencer talked about her performance in the movie “Besouro Azul”, in which she met Xolo (here you understand the reasons that will make you ship the American with the Brazilian).

Bruna Marquezine exposed Xolo in a brawl about cooking

Days ago, the American actor defended the cuisine of his country, although Bruna showed that Xolo approved of the typical green-yellow dishes. And this evidence was used by the influencer in videos posted on social networks. “You made me do it”, nudged the Brazilian, who unintentionally involved her ex-boyfriend when revealing her vote in the elections.

In the recording, the American reinforced his opinion about a natural fruit juice from Brazil. “Delicious! And you’re right, it’s not super sweet,” she said, in addition to approving the chicken with okra, the steak with fries, and the coconut water. All of this made Bruna say that Brazil won the match.