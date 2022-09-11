Where to paste the extra World Cup stickers?

The 2022 Qatar World Cup album has been released and the sticker pack content has come with something new. Panini has added 80 extra stickers that are rare and contain world football stars – whether legends or rookie players.

These stickers are a kind of add-on content to the 2022 Cup sticker collection, being randomly inserted every 100 packs. They were added as an extra sticker in the packs, that is, they will come along with five other stickers.

There are 80 extra stickers of 20 different players such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Lewandowski. 14 players received the nomenclature “legend” and six are called “rookie”.

Although the extra stickers are being distributed along with the sticker pack, it is not possible to paste them into the World Cup album. The items are collectible and the people who take them can give the destination they deem best.

The players that in the extra stickers:

Almoez Ali (Qatar)

Christian Eriksen (Denmark)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico)

Heung Min Son (South Korea)

Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium)

Kilian Mbappé (France)

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Luis Suarez (Uruguay)

Luka Modric (Croatia)

Neymar Jr (Brazil)

Rafael Varane (France)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Sadio Mané (Senegal)

Alphonso Davies (Canada)

Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia)

Gavi (Spain)

Giovanni Reyna (USA)

Jude Bellingham (England)

Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands)

How to buy the remaining stickers from the album?

To complete the album, 678 stickers are needed, 670 of which are regular and eight from Coca-Cola. In addition to the traditional way of completing the stickers, it is possible to order the missing ones from Panini in a form that will be made available in the “collectibles” tab on the publisher’s website.

It is not yet possible to order the stickers and it is not known the prices that will be charged. The method will only be available from September 30th and will last until May 15, 2023.