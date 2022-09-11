where to watch, schedule, lineups and refereeing

Goiás and Flamengo face each other this Sunday (11), at Haile Pinheiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Esmeraldino, with 35 points, seeks victory to get closer to the G6, while Rubro-Negro, in second place, with 44 points, tries to get closer to the leader Palmeiras.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast by Premiere and SporTV. O UOL Score also follows the duel in real time.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place at Haile Pinheiro, in Goiania (GO). The match starts at 19:00.

Possible lineups:

Goiás: Thaddeus; Maguinho, Caetano, Reynaldo and Sávio; Auremir, Diego and Marquinhos Gabriel; Vinícius, Pedro Raul and Dadá Belmonte. Technician: Jair Ventura

Flamengo: Saints; Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Vidal, Diego Rivas, Everton Ribeiro; Marine and Chives. Technician: Dorival Junior

Embezzlement:

Goiás has all the options available. Flamengo does not have suspended Fabrício Bruno, Gabigol and Pedro, suspended. In addition, Bruno Henrique, who is recovering from knee surgery and Rodrigo Caio, who is in the final stages of physical conditioning.

Arbitration:

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (FIFA/ SC) and Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)

Latest results:

Goiás won 2-1, away from home, for the Brazilian, while Flamengo beat Vélez Sarsfield 2-1, in the Libertadores semifinal.