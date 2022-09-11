Who are the Brazilian billionaires in the fashion world – Forbes

THE 2022 Forbes Brazilian Billionaires List brought eight super-rich from the fashion market who together hold an aggregate equity of R$20.4 billion.
Alexandre Grendene Bartelleco-founder of the footwear giant Grendene, is the first place on the list, with a fortune valued at R$ 9.1 billion.
In addition to the company, the businessman also has a series of investments in other sectors, such as furniture, steel, hotels and communication.
The second position in the ranking belongs to Anderson Lemos Birman. The billionaire is Arezzo’s controlling partner with his son, Alexandre Birman, ranked tenth on the list. The company’s portfolio includes other brands of shoes and accessories, such as Alexandre Birman, Schutz, Anacapri and Fiever. Anderson’s assets are valued at R$2.4 billion.
Sebastião Vicente Bomfim Filho occupies the third place in the survey, with a fortune of R$ 2.3 billion. The billionaire commands the SBF Group, which controls the chain stores Centauro, Almax Sports and ByTennis. The company is the largest reseller of international brands of sports shoes in Brazil.
The eight billionaires listed showed a loss of at least 10% in their equity compared to the 2021 survey, showing that the sector felt the economic changes suffered in the period.
The list of Brazilian billionaires follows the criteria of the North American Forbes, which has equity participation in companies listed on stock exchanges as the main source of information. The cut-off date for the assessment of equity was May 31, 2022.
See who are the eight Brazilian billionaires in the fashion world:
1. Alexandre Grendene Bartelle
Net worth: BRL 9.1 billion
Age: 72 years
Birthplace: Rio Grande do Sul
Heritage origin: Grendene/Vulcabras
Position in the general list: 36th
2. Anderson Lemos Birman
Net worth: BRL 2.4 billion
Age: 68 years
Born: Minas Gerais
Heritage origin: Arezzo
Position in the general list: 141st
3. Sebastião Vicente Bomfim Filho
Net worth: BRL 2.3 billion
Age: 68 years
Born: Minas Gerais
Origin of equity: SBF Group
Position in the general list: 149th
4. Roberto Luiz Jatahy Gonçalves
Net worth: BRL 2 billion
Age: 52 years
Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro
Origin of assets: Grupo Soma
Position in the general list: 178th
5. Lisiane Gurgel Rocha
Net worth: BRL 1.2 billion
Born: Pernambuco
Heritage origin: Guararapes/Riachuelo
Position in the general list: 244th
6. Élvio Gurgel Rocha
Net worth: BRL 1.2 billion
Age: 58 years
Born: Pernambuco
Heritage origin: Guararapes/Riachuelo
Position in the general list: 247th
7. Flávio Gurgel Rocha
Net worth: BRL 1.1 billion
Age: 64 years
Born: Pernambuco
Heritage origin: Guararapes/Riachuelo
Position in the general list: 248th
8. Alexandre Café Birman
Net worth: BRL 1.1 billion
Age: 46 years
Born: Minas Gerais
Heritage origin: Arezzo
Position in the general list: 250th
