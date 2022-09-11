Who are the Brazilian billionaires in the fashion world – Forbes

THE 2022 Forbes Brazilian Billionaires List brought eight super-rich from the fashion market who together hold an aggregate equity of R$20.4 billion.

Alexandre Grendene Bartelleco-founder of the footwear giant Grendene, is the first place on the list, with a fortune valued at R$ 9.1 billion.

In addition to the company, the businessman also has a series of investments in other sectors, such as furniture, steel, hotels and communication.

The second position in the ranking belongs to Anderson Lemos Birman. The billionaire is Arezzo’s controlling partner with his son, Alexandre Birman, ranked tenth on the list. The company’s portfolio includes other brands of shoes and accessories, such as Alexandre Birman, Schutz, Anacapri and Fiever. Anderson’s assets are valued at R$2.4 billion.

Sebastião Vicente Bomfim Filho occupies the third place in the survey, with a fortune of R$ 2.3 billion. The billionaire commands the SBF Group, which controls the chain stores Centauro, Almax Sports and ByTennis. The company is the largest reseller of international brands of sports shoes in Brazil.

The eight billionaires listed showed a loss of at least 10% in their equity compared to the 2021 survey, showing that the sector felt the economic changes suffered in the period.

The list of Brazilian billionaires follows the criteria of the North American Forbes, which has equity participation in companies listed on stock exchanges as the main source of information. The cut-off date for the assessment of equity was May 31, 2022.

The 100th edition of Forbes Brasil, with the complete list, is now available in apps on the App Store and Play Store.

See who are the eight Brazilian billionaires in the fashion world:

1. Alexandre Grendene Bartelle

Net worth: BRL 9.1 billion

Age: 72 years

Birthplace: Rio Grande do Sul

Heritage origin: Grendene/Vulcabras

Position in the general list: 36th

2. Anderson Lemos Birman

Net worth: BRL 2.4 billion

Age: 68 years

Born: Minas Gerais

Heritage origin: Arezzo

Position in the general list: 141st

3. Sebastião Vicente Bomfim Filho

Net worth: BRL 2.3 billion

Age: 68 years

Born: Minas Gerais

Origin of equity: SBF Group

Position in the general list: 149th

4. Roberto Luiz Jatahy Gonçalves

Net worth: BRL 2 billion

Age: 52 years

Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro

Origin of assets: Grupo Soma

Position in the general list: 178th

5. Lisiane Gurgel Rocha

Net worth: BRL 1.2 billion

Born: Pernambuco

Heritage origin: Guararapes/Riachuelo

Position in the general list: 244th

6. Élvio Gurgel Rocha

Net worth: BRL 1.2 billion

Age: 58 years

Born: Pernambuco

Heritage origin: Guararapes/Riachuelo

Position in the general list: 247th

7. Flávio Gurgel Rocha

Net worth: BRL 1.1 billion

Age: 64 years

Born: Pernambuco

Heritage origin: Guararapes/Riachuelo

Position in the general list: 248th

8. Alexandre Café Birman

Net worth: BRL 1.1 billion

Age: 46 years

Born: Minas Gerais

Heritage origin: Arezzo

Position in the general list: 250th

