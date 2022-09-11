Why doesn’t the price go down anymore?

The price of a barrel of oil has fallen to pre-Ukrainian war levels, but this is not happening with diesel, which was sold at R$5.59 before the conflict, and is now at R$6.93 (24 % more), according to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels). Why does it happen?

How important is diesel? Its price is reflected throughout the economy, more than gasoline, as it puts a lot of pressure on inflation. Fuel is widely used in transport, especially in trucks, which carry food and other consumer products. The high freight is passed on to consumers at the end of the day.

Why did gasoline drop more? According to experts consulted by the UOL, the price of a liter of diesel did not follow the drop in gasoline because the tax reduction did not have a big impact on it. Diesel already had a lower tax rate than gasoline.

The ICMS ceiling (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) for fuels was 18%. Gasoline had a higher ICMS tax in many states, says Filipe Ferreira, director of financial information company Comdinheiro.

For example, the gasoline tax rate in São Paulo was 25% and went up to 18%, and this reduced the price of gasoline to consumers. But the diesel tax was 13.3%, already below the 18% threshold. Therefore, there was no impact on the posts.

Does the type of use affect prices? The use of diesel is different from that of gasoline. It is used by people for individual transport, as in cars. Diesel has a more commercial focus, used in trucks for transport or in industry.

“Diesel has a specific dynamic in terms of price. It is more important than gasoline and, therefore, there is a difference in demand and trade in relation to gasoline. With the war, there was also a change in this trade, with Europe applying sanctions to Russia and turning to the American market,” said Carla Ferreira, a researcher at Ineep (Institute for Strategic Studies on Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels).

“This increase in demand caused the market price in the US to rise, raising the price worldwide,” he declared.

Are there alternatives to diesel? According to Filipe Ferreira, gasoline is important, but people find a way to replace the car. They can drive less and use public transport. In the case of diesel, it is more difficult, because truck drivers, industries or thermoelectric plants need it to work or function.