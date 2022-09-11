Why Faustão’s son surprised by assuming relationship

Son of Faustão surprised by assuming relationship with older woman

João Guilherme Silvason of faustãois only 18 years old and is in a relationship with a 33-year-old woman. Dating the model Schynaider Moura, he even had to comment on the prejudice on the part of the public with their relationship.

In a conversation with Revista Piauí, Faustão’s son first clarified that he likes to preserve his intimate life and for that reason, he is not happy with the slanderous news involving his relationship. “I don’t like my personal life to be in the news, but I understand people’s interest. It’s part of it,” he said.

But then he took the opportunity to talk openly about the 15-year age gap he has with his girlfriend. As is known, when he came out with his love, the public was surprised by the couple. “I see it as prejudice. As Lulu Santos’ song says, we consider every form of love fair”, explained Faustão’s son.

In addition, João Guilherme and Schynaider Moura always exchange statements on social networks and when they speak publicly about the novel, it is with great affection. In conversation with Quem, the young man spoke about the relationship again.

“The best part is that we live different stages of life. She is very experienced, happy and very young. I even joke that I’m 18, but I’m old. She is a girl. It’s the first time I’ve been in a relationship with someone older. She is a companion, I truly love her. It was difficult, it took work to conquer”, he said.

NEW TALENT

Relationship aside, João Guilherme is shining alongside Faustão in Band. After his father left Globo and returned to the station that projected him to the media, he embarked on this success and is having a good return from the public at home. Charismatic, he proves what a son of a fish, a fish is and the DNA of talent is in his blood. He’s taking this opportunity literally and could be one of the big names in entertainment in the future.