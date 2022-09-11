Why Fiat will “steal” Peugeot’s Landtrek pickup





Peugeot has announced the launch of the Landtrek pickup for the Brazilian market, but Fiat will enjoy the profits from this launch. The decision to manufacture the Peugeot Landtrek in Uruguay (to sell in Brazil and Argentina) was made before PSA and FCA merged to form the supercarmaker Stellantis.

When he received the green light to do what was best for the business in South America, considering all Fiat, Peugeot, Citroën, Jeep and Ram products, Stellantis Latam CEO Antonio Filosa had to get the routes right. of flight without collision between the marks.

However, a product like the Landtrek pickup, which will compete against heavyweights in the C-Pick-up segment, has a better chance of success if it is linked to a brand that already sells pickups, such as Fiat, than with one that does not. has a tradition in this market.

Fiat is well positioned in the small and compact pickup segment with the Strada and Toro models. Both the Fiat Strada and the Fiat Toro are leaders in their categories. Leaders fired. It is easier to reach the potential customer for the Landtrek pickup from the Fiat base, which already deals with agribusiness entrepreneurs, than from the Peugeot base, which sells small, aspirational cars.

For Stellantis, it is better not to take the risk. For Peugeot it can also be better that way. Instead of investing in a new type of customer (which is not the same as the commercial vehicles sold by the lion brand), Peugeot can focus on compact and medium cars with new global technologies.

Instead of butting heads with a pickup, Peugeot will have the mission to be the brand that will lead the electric car market for Stellantis. Peugeot cars will come to be recognized for their high quality, exciting design, electric or hybrid propulsion and driving pleasure.

Fiat is used to fighting with GM, Ford, Toyota and Volkswagen. More than that: she’s used to beating them all, most of the time. It remains to be seen now if the pickup will be called Fiat Landtrek or if it will have another name – which is more likely, considering that the vehicle is sold as Peugeot Landtrek in Mexico.