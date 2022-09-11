William and Harry reconnect in honor of their grandmother

LONDON – Away for over a year, the princes William and Harry walked this Saturday, 10, with their wives, Catherine and Meghan, outside Windsor Castle, on the outskirts of London. They greeted citizens who gathered to express condolences for the death of queen elizabeth II.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, looked at flowers, cards and children’s drawings placed outside Windsor Castle, before approaching the public.

Princes William and Harry and their wives Catherine and Meghan wave to people paying tribute to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photograph: Chris Jackson / AFP

This is the first time the two brothers are seen together after the decision to Harry and Meghan to walk away from the monarchy in early 2020 to live in the United States and become financially independent.

Prince Harry, who was in Germany when Buckingham Palace announced the seriousness of Elizabeth II’s condition, flew on Thursday to Balmoral Castle in northeast Scotland, where the Queen died at the age of 96.

On the grand avenue leading to Windsor Castle and Fortress, which was Elizabeth II’s weekend residence and where she decided to settle for the last year, the two couples spent nearly an hour shaking hands, talking, and gathering the sprigs of flowers. flowers they received. Afterwards, the couples got into their respective vehicles and headed back to the castle.

This is the first time William and Harry have met since Harry decided to step away from royalty and move to the United States. Photograph: Kirsty O’Connor/AFP

In recent weeks, William and Kate have moved into a house – Adelaide Cottage – on the Windsor grounds, initially to be close to Elizabeth II. The couple’s children – Princes George, Charlotte and Louis – also started at a new college near Ascot, close to the castle.

The relationship between the brothers became more strained after Meghan Markle accused an unnamed member of the royal family of racism in an interview with presenter Oprah Winfrey and said that she was not treated well after her marriage to Harry. For the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in California with their two young children, Archie and Lilibet. / EFE