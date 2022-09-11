William and Harry’s appearance needed 45-minute negotiation

In peace, but not so much! Go behind the scenes of Princes William and Harry’s rare public appearance with their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

This weekend, the British population was surprised by a rare public appearance of the princes William and Harry with their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. The quartet appeared by surprise at the entrance of Windsor Castle to greet the population and see the tributes that were made to the Queen. Elizabeth II on site. This Sunday, 11, the backstage of the unexpected meeting was revealed and demonstrate that a negotiation was necessary for the moment to happen.

According to the British newspapers Daily Mail and The Times, the royal quartet’s walk was delayed and the reason was a 45-minute negotiation between the royals. A source revealed that William decided to take a break from the family atmosphere – which has been happening since Harry and Meghan left the royals to live in the United States – and asked his brother and sister-in-law to go with him and his wife to the castle entrance. The special invitation came after a phone call from the King Charles IIIfather of princes.

A source revealed that Prince William considered it an important gesture to show the family’s unity during the mourning, and after a long conversation, Harry agreed to take the walk to the castle entrance to show the family’s grief over the death of his grandmother. , Queen Elizabeth II.

Even the British newspapers assess that the brothers’ moment may represent a turning point in their relationship, which is shaken, but can be resumed. “Undoubtedly, it is a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers.,” said a source.

Funeral Procession of Queen Elizabeth II

the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was removed from Balmoral Castle, Scotland, this Sunday, 11, and is already on its way to Edinburgh for the beginning of public farewells to the monarch. The funeral procession was accompanied by the princess Annedaughter of the Queen with Prince Philip, and her husband, Timothy Lawrence.

The journey from the Castle to Edinburgh takes around six hours and a crowd is expected on the way to say goodbye to the Queen. The monarch’s farewell journey is expected to last until September 19, when the funeral will take place in London, England.