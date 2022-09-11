William, Kate, Harry and Meghan visit tribute to the Queen and William releases letter of mourning; see in full | World

This Saturday (10), William and Harry, accompanied by their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, made their first public appearance after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. They visited the tributes left by the population around Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England. The four also greeted royal supporters during the visit.

In addition, Prince William released a farewell letter to his grandmother through the official social network of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader whose commitment to her country, the Realms and the Commonwealth of Nations was absolute. Much will be said in the coming days about the significance of her historic reign.

“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader whose commitment to her country, the Realms and the Commonwealth of Nations was absolute. Much will be said in the coming days about the significance of her historic reign.

I, anyway, lost a grandmother. And while I will mourn her loss, I will also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the privilege of the Queen’s wisdom and reassurance my entire life. My wife had twenty years of support and guidance from her. My three children spent holidays with her and created memories that will last a lifetime.

She was by my side in my happiest moments. And she was by my side in the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grandma really feels real. I thank her for the kindness she has shown me and my family. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for representing an example of service and dignity in public life that was a different generation but always relevant to all of us.

My grandmother used to say that pain was the price we pay for love. All the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be a testament to the love we feel for our extraordinary Queen. I will honor her memory by supporting my father the King in any way I can.”

