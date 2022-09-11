With a holiday in the UK, Elizabeth II’s funeral will be on September 19

posted on 9/10/2022 1:57 PM



Pedestrians stop in front of the tribute to the queen at Piccadilly Circus – (credit: AFP)

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday (8/9) at her royal castle in Balmoral, will take place on 19 September in London, the royal palace announced on Saturday (10/9).

The ceremony, which is expected to be attended by world leaders, will take place at 11 am (7 am in Brasília) at Westminster Abbey. King Charles III declared the day to be a national holiday.

Charles III is proclaimed king

Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain’s new monarch on Saturday, opening a new era in the history of a country preparing to bid farewell to Elizabeth II, its guide and symbol of stability for seven decades.

In a televised solemn ceremony from Saint-James Palace in London, in the presence of his heir William, Queen consort Camilla, Prime Minister Liz Truss and their living predecessors, the Ascension Council signed and announced the proclamation of the new king.

According to information released by the crown’s social media, the king himself asked for the signing ceremony to be televised.

*With information from Agence France-Presse