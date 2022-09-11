With Anatel’s contrary opinion, desalination project in Praia do Futuro is blocked

This week, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) issued a recommendation against the installation of the desalination plant project at Praia do Futuro, in Fortaleza, due to the impact that the operation may have on submarine fiber optic cables. In practice, the measure blocks the progress of the project and should delay the delivery of the plant by at least six months, which was scheduled to start operations in 2025.

The Ceará Water and Sewage Company (Cagece), which is in charge of the enterprise, sees the recommendation as a boycott by the Agency and the operators, and warns that this may increase costs to the final consumer.

Fortaleza is the Brazilian capital with the largest number of fiber optic submarine cables installed and the protection of these structures is the reason for the protest by Anatel and the telecommunications operators. However, the opposite position only occurred after almost two years of defining the project’s location.

“This was a surprise because our process was very transparent. We held two public consultations, a public hearing and, at no time, (the operators and Anatel) expressed or expressed an opinion on the use of Praia do Futuro. Now, with the contract already signed and the environmental studies started, they do it”, criticizes Neuri Freitaspresident of Cagece.

As of next week, as he said, he should activate the State Attorney General (PGE) to take further measures, “if necessary, even legal so that the project is implemented in Praia do Futuro.”

The plant is designed with the capacity to generate 1000 liters of water per second, increasing the supply of water in the Capital by 12%, and the bidding process won by the Águas de Fortaleza Consortium. The disbursement for the project reaches BRL 3.2 billion and the initial operational forecast was mid-2025.

He says that it took six months of conversations with representatives of the Agency in Fortaleza, which even led to a change in the distance between the water catchment structures and the submarine cables from 50 meters to 200 meters. However, an opinion sent from Brasília defined the Agency’s position on the project.

process stuck



“They are creating an abstract fear. It would only be a problem if they didn’t inform the exact location of the cables. And that even happened. But we were attentive. In fact, they are boycotting the plant project. They want to own the beach of the future and do not accept any infrastructure other than fiber optic cable”, Freitas fired in an interview with THE PEOPLE.

Compliance with all the rules required by Organs environmental agencies of the Municipality and the State for the installation of the plant in Praia do Futuro is highlighted by him as the most qualified seals. However, the issued recommendation stalls the process.

The president of Cagece explains that one of the steps followed by the Águas de Fortaleza Consortium – winner of the public notice for the plant – is the authorization of the Union Heritage Superintendence (SPU) to have access to the marine area, and the SPU has already conditioned this to the acceptance of Anatel.

In a note, the Company lists the companies involved in the imbroglio: Claro SA, Telxius LTDA., Angola Cables LTDA., EllaLink LTDA., China Unicom LTDA and Globenet (now V.tal).

“What the telephone companies and Anatel are doing right now is to make the supply of drinking water to Fortaleza and the Metropolitan Region unfeasible”, he says.

losses

Neuri Freitas is still surprised by the way Anatel recommended the change of location to install the plant, since “it is not up to her (Anatel) to do that” and by the lack of concern with the public resources used for such a change in the project. .

He explains that, if this is done, it is necessary to return the project to the beginning. This means obtaining all environmental licenses, through public hearings and consultations, in addition to carrying out studies of tides and maritime currents suitable for the project.

In addition, the Cagece reservoir installed on Morro Santa Teresinha makes it possible to distribute the water generated by the desalination plant without the need to build new pipes.

When contacted, the Águas de Fortaleza consortium admitted the imminent risk of delay in the delivery of the project and said, in a note, that “there was sufficient time for any type of questioning and Anatel chose to omit itself and at no time did it present doubts or any kind of objection.”

“The position presented only now by the regulatory agency does not bring any new facts or technical arguments that support such an impactful position for a project of this magnitude”, he adds.

Both Cagece and the Consortium emphasize the concern with a new dry seasonin which the power plant project becomes essential – and was included in the Ceará Water Resources Plan and the Fortaleza 2040 plan.

Anatel was contacted, but did not respond to e-mails sent by O POVO until the closing of this edition.

More Economy news

About the subject









Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags