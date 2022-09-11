Witness hands over cell phone of Bolsonarista who killed Lula voter to Justice







Bolsonarista kills PT in MT Photo: Photo / Publicity / Ansa – Brazil

A witness who found the killer of PT member Benedito Cardoso dos Santos in Confresa (MT) at dawn after the crime presented himself to the police this Saturday, 10. The man was heard by the delegate responsible for the case, Vitor Oliveira, and handed over the criminal’s cell phone, which would have a video with images of the victim after death.

According to the witness, the assassin Rafael Silva de Oliveira, a supporter of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), sought him out at dawn on the 8th, after the crime. Rafael would have appeared in the city center and told that “I made a mistake, I killed a guy. I think the police will catch me”.

Knife used in the crime; victim was killed after discussion about Lula and Bolsonaro. Photo: Fatima Lessa

To confirm what he was saying, Rafael would have shown the witness a video on his cell phone with images of the victim already dead, on the floor. Then he asked for a ride to Porto Alegre do Norte, which was not possible because the car was broken.

As he couldn’t get a ride, Rafael left his cell phone with Wesley, who gave it to the delegate this Saturday. “When the cell phone was delivered to the police station, it was formatted and it was not possible to confirm if there were images of the victim, but there is no problem, we will request an expertise on the device”, said the delegate.

Transfer

After having your preventive detention decreed by the 3rd Court of Porto Alegre do NorteRafael Silva de Oliveira, responsible for the death of the former president’s supporter Luiz Inácio da Silva (EN) on September 7, he was transferred from the public jail to the Porto Alegre do Norte prison (MT) on Friday, the 9th. The prison is 28 kilometers from the municipality of Confresa, where the crime took place.

According to the delegate in charge, the investigations will be concluded in nine days, during which time more witnesses will be heard. “It will be sent to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in conclusion,” Oliveira said. The MP awaits the conclusion of the investigation to manifest itself.

political motivation

As Confresa and Porto Alegre do Norte do not have a Public Defender’s Office, the Judge of the 3rd Court of Porto Alegre, Carlos Eduardo Pinto, appointed the dative attorney, Matheus Ross, to defend the suspect.

The lawyer attended the custody hearing and, as the Estadão anticipated on Friday, confirmed that the perpetrator was arrested in the pottery where he worked, and not in the hospital. Ross said he couldn’t provide more details on the case, but for him, It was clear that the motivation was political..

The crime

The victim, Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, 44, a supporter of former President Lula, was an employee at a farm that supplied firewood for the ceramics where Rafael Silva de Oliveira, 22, a Bolsonaro voter, worked on a contract basis.

Deputy Igor Rafael Ferreira de Oliveira, from the Confresa Civil Police Station, told the Estadão that the two got into a political argument that lasted for hours on 7 September. Benedito, then, would have punched Rafael in the chin, who responded by pulling a knife and hitting Benedito in the back, eyes, forehead and neck. “The first stab wound was in the back. The victim fell. At that moment, Rafael took 15 stab wounds to the face. Not satisfied, he tried to decapitate the victim with an axe,” said the delegate.

The body was found the next day, around 11 am, near Agrovila Luminar. He was taken to Santana in Pará, where his family members live and where he was buried.

as showed the Estadãoa election is experiencing an escalation of real and symbolic violencein which Confresa’s crime is added to other occurrences, such as the murder of a PT member at his birthday party in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).