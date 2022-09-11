Woman gets millions by mistake and buys a mansion; understand the case

Did you know that a single digit error can cause a lot of confusion? So it is! This can be seen in PIX money transfers, for example. Trust me, something like this can happen more often than you might think. But have you ever thought what you would do if you received R$ 54 million by mistake? This woman bought a mansion.

She received the money through a cryptocurrency exchange. Instead of trying to return all the money, which certainly didn’t belong to her, the woman decided to buy a mansion and “toast” all the value without worries.

millions by mistake

The person in question is Australian Thevamanogari Manivel. She requested a refund of US$100, the equivalent of R$516.35, to cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com. At the time of making the transaction, the broker confused the account number field with the transaction amount, so that’s how the whole mess started.

Instead of sending that $100, Crypto.com passed $10.4 million to the client’s account. The confusion could have been resolved more simply, except that the woman who received all the money did not want to give it back. On the contrary, she used the deceit millions to buy a grand mansion.

The broker only realized the error after seven months! This made it even more difficult to resolve the situation. The case took place in 2021, according to The Guardian. When the company discovered the flaw, the woman had already purchased many goods, including the mansion.

The cryptocurrency company went to court to try to get the money back and has won the process. The Australian had to return the entire amount with interest. The number of the fee reached US$ 27 thousand.

She also had to pay the costs of the action. In addition to purchases, the woman had transferred the money to other accounts, but these were frozen by the Court to avoid further expenses.