“You will take a toilet”

This Sunday (11), Corinthians will face São Paulo at Morumbi in another classic this season, and as much as there is still uncertainty in the future of Vítor Pereira at Timão, the fact is that the team is fighting for two titles this year: the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Championship.

Therefore, defeating one of their biggest rivals inside their house would be an extra injection of motivation for Corinthians, but according to the narrator Nilson César, from Jovem Pan, Timão will not succeed in this mission. For Nilson, São Paulo will take advantage of playing at home and come out victorious.

“Technically Corinthians has a better team, but it’s going to give São Paulo. Corinthians, you won’t have a chance in Morumbi. I like to provoke, then the guys curse that it’s barbaric. You can swear, but you will get clubbed. As the late Fiori Gigliotti would say, you will take a piaba from São Paulo“, says the narrator.

Nilson still doesn’t stop there and says that the match against Timão will serve as a ‘watershed’ for the opponent in the Brasileirão: “So, winning a classic against Corinthians will give morale, they need a victory like this to leverage in the Brasileirão. I think it doesn’t fall, but it runs away from this story once and for all“, says the narrator.

According to the Globo Esporte portal, Corinthians should go to the field with: Cássio, Fagner, Balbuena, Gil and Fábio Santos; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz and Giuliano; Róger Guedes, Gustavo Mosquito and Yuri Albertopreserving Renato Augusto for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense.