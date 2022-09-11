Zuleica’s devastating secret is revealed in Pantanal: “I was a victim”

Advertising Could not load ad

Pantanal has been a great success in TV Globo’s programming. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the soap opera by Bruno Luperi.

In scenes that will air from next week in Pantanal, Zuleica (Aline Borges) will confess to Tenório (Murilo Benício) that Marcelo (Lucas Leto) is the result of a rape she suffered in her youth. More details here.

“It wasn’t a betrayal, Tenorio. I was a victim of rape! Victim, Tenorio! It took me a lifetime to accept this, to understand that I was not to blame for anything! And no, I won’t accept to carry this burden with me for one more second! Despite all the missteps, Tenório, for me Marcelo was always your son”, will finish the nurse being wise.

Tenório (Murilo Benício) and Zuleica (Aline Borges) in Pantanal

Pantanal is written by Bruno Luperi, based on the original novel written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. The artistic direction is by Rogério Gomes, direction by Walter Carvalho, Davi Alves, Beta Richard and Noa Bressane. The production is by Luciana Monteiro and Andrea Kelly, and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

