18 great deals on airline tickets, packages and hotels for you to take advantage of today!

We’ve brought you 18 great deals on airline tickets, packages and hotels to start the week planning your next vacation! We highlight the good prices for destinations in the United States, with 2-in-1 options joining New York or Chicago plus other cities. There are also flights to Portugal, Spain, France and the opportunity to travel to two European destinations on the same trip!

In Brazil, flights to São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Recife and Bahia beaches. And to travel with everything already guaranteed, there are All Inclusive options in resorts in the Northeast, packages to visit Bariloche staying at the renowned Llao Llao and much more. Check it out below and enjoy!

Airline tickets

UNITED STATES – Tickets to Boston or Las Vegas from R$2,874 from São Paulo, Rio and more cities – See here

UNITED STATES 2X1 – Flights to New York or Chicago plus another destination from R$ 2,921 – See here

MIAMI – Tickets to Miami from R$2,806 with dates until August 2023 – See here

PARIS – Airfares to Paris from R$3,400 with dates in the spring – See here

PORTUGAL – Airfare to Porto or Lisbon from R$ 3,264 departing from more than 30 cities – See here

SPAIN – Tickets to Madrid or Barcelona from R$ 3,004 with dates in spring – See here

EUROPE 2X1 – Tickets to two European destinations on the same trip from R$3,226 – See here

DUBAI 2X1 – 2 in 1 flights to Dubai plus Istanbul, Frankfurt, Lisbon or Cairo from R$4,171 with checked baggage – See here

SAO PAULO – Airfares to São Paulo from R$250 from 30 cities – See here

RIO DE JANEIRO – Air tickets to Rio de Janeiro from R$ 334 departing from more than 30 cities – See here

BAHIA – Air tickets to Salvador, Porto Seguro or Ilhéus from R$445 from São Paulo and other cities – See here

NORTH EAST – Airfares to Recife from R$ 517 departing from Brasília, São Paulo and more cities – See here

Travel packages and hotels

BARILOCHE – Flights plus accommodation at Llao Llao Resort from R$4,368 per person – See here

MACEIÓ – All Inclusive! Flights plus stay at Pratagy Resort from R$2,481 per person – See here

BEACH PARK DAILY – Beach Park Resorts with up to 30% off! Daily rates from R$ 430 in up to 10 interest-free installments – See here

BAHIA – Flights plus All Inclusive accommodation at Grand Palladium Imbassaí from R$1,954 per person – See here

CHICKEN PORT – All Inclusive! Flights plus accommodation by the sea from R$2,580 per person – See here

INTERIOR OF SP – Daily rates at the Embu das Artes Hilton from R$ 716 with breakfast and courtesy for children – See here