23-year-old discovers cancer after ‘incurable cough’

A 23-year-old woman discovered a tumor after the onset of a cough that seemed “incurable”. According to Julia Paiva, who lives in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, the disease has spread to some organs and she no longer responds to a series of chemotherapies.

The woman from São Paulo is fighting a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma of large B-cells of the mediastinum, which has spread to some organs and reached the head, through the central nervous system. The treatment she seeks, called CAR-T Cells immunotherapy, uses the body’s own defense cells instead of synthetic drugs, however, she needs US$150,000 – the equivalent of R$800,000.

Diagnosis

In 2021, Julia had a lot of coughing and started to get bloated. Doctors suspected vena cava syndrome, which she actually had. However, with the syndrome diagnosed, she had a CT scan that showed a mass and, after the biopsy, it was found to be a lymphoma.

At that moment, the young woman began treatment with chemotherapy and improved, so much so that she even celebrated the end of chemo in December 2021. However, in January 2022, the symptoms returned and Julia repeated the exams. The results showed that the mass discovered a few months ago was even greater.

In an interview with G1, the young woman revealed that they tried radiotherapy treatment, but that it does not supply all the cancer, it only relieves it in some areas. She also said that she is constantly in pain and that the tests point to possible new spots of cancer.

For this reason, Julia is trying to raise enough money to pay for the CAR-T Cells immunotherapy treatment. The treatment will be done in Ohio, in the United States, where she got a place. To raise the amount, she counts on the support of friends and family to share the development of the disease on social networks, where she also accepts donations, makes raffles and raffles to reach the goal.