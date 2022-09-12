5 stocks to invest in the 2nd week of September, according to Terra – Money Times

THE Land Investments chose to keep Iguatemi (IGTI11), klabin (KLBN11), Marfrig (MRFG3), Tim Brazil (TIMS3) and Usiminas (USIM5) in your portfolio actions recommended for the second full week of September.

Last week, until the close of trading on the 8th, the broker’s portfolio had a negative performance of 1.05%.

In the period, the positive highlight of the portfolio was Tim’s shares, with an appreciation of 5.63%. On the negative side, Marfrig had the worst performance, with a drop of 8.79%.

In the 12-month period, the portfolio is up 17.42%, while its benchmark index, the Ibovespa (IBOV), declines 3.08%.

Here are the recommended actions for this week:

Company ticker Target Weight klabin KLBN11 BRL 21.00/21.50 20% Marfrig MRFG3 BRL 14.75/15.60 20% Tim Brazil TIMS3 BRL 13.60 / 14.20 20% Iguatemi IGTI11 BRL 21.90 / 22.50 20% Usiminas USIM5 BRL 13.50 / 14.20 20%

Disclaimer

O money times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.