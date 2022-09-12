5 stocks to invest in the 2nd week of September, according to Terra – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 2 mins ago Business Comments Off on 5 stocks to invest in the 2nd week of September, according to Terra – Money Times 0 Views

Ibovespa
Terra’s recommended stock portfolio beats the Ibovespa in 12 months (Image: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)

THE Land Investments chose to keep Iguatemi (IGTI11), klabin (KLBN11), Marfrig (MRFG3), Tim Brazil (TIMS3) and Usiminas (USIM5) in your portfolio actions recommended for the second full week of September.

Last week, until the close of trading on the 8th, the broker’s portfolio had a negative performance of 1.05%.

In the period, the positive highlight of the portfolio was Tim’s shares, with an appreciation of 5.63%. On the negative side, Marfrig had the worst performance, with a drop of 8.79%.

In the 12-month period, the portfolio is up 17.42%, while its benchmark index, the Ibovespa (IBOV), declines 3.08%.

Here are the recommended actions for this week:

CompanytickerTargetWeight
klabinKLBN11BRL 21.00/21.5020%
MarfrigMRFG3BRL 14.75/15.6020%
Tim BrazilTIMS3BRL 13.60 / 14.2020%
IguatemiIGTI11BRL 21.90 / 22.5020%
UsiminasUSIM5BRL 13.50 / 14.2020%

Follow Money Times on Facebook!

Like our Facebook page and connect with Money Times journalists and readers. Our team brings you the most important discussions of the day and you participate in the conversations about the news and analysis of everything that happens in Brazil and in the world. Follow the Money Times Facebook page now!

Disclaimer

O money times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

US faces ‘risk’ of recession, says Janet Yellen

** Information is from AFP The United States faces “risk” of recession, as its battle …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved