69% of men and 63% of women in Brazil say they are not violent, but will fight back if attacked, says Ipec | Sao Paulo

The vast majority of the Brazilian population considers that fighting is not worth it, condemns this way of resolving interpersonal conflicts, but retaliates if they are attacked even though they do not consider themselves a violent person. This is what an unprecedented survey carried out by Ipec and the Instituto Patrícia Galvão shows, with the support of Uber, obtained exclusively by the g1 it’s the Newspaper Today .

The survey “Perceptions on control, harassment and domestic violence: experiences and practices” was carried out to understand the perspective of Brazilians on these topics that involve invasive practices, harassment and violence.

1,200 people were interviewed throughout the country (800 men and 400 women) between July 21 and August 1 of this year. All over 16 years old. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points.

Of the total number of respondents, 92% of men and 85% of women declared that fighting is not worth it. But when asked about being assaulted, 69% of men and 63% of women say they are not violent, but fight back.

Furthermore, 37% said they did not take any insults home, in the same proportion for men and women.

The agreement with this statement is greater (53%) among young people aged between 16 and 24 of both sexes, reaching 56% among men in this age group.

“What these data show is that the majority of the population says that fighting is not worth it, that fighting is something for people without arguments. At first, everyone is peaceful. But then you enter the personal field that ‘I I’m peaceful, but I don’t take it home’, ‘if I’m attacked, I’ll fight back’, says Marisa Sanematsu, content director at Instituto Patrícia Galvão.

“The data gave us this perception that people are almost on edge. People always have a reason to move from a peaceful condition to aggression. Everyone says they fight for self-defense. So, in theory, the fight is between people who has no argument for dialogue, but from the moment a person feels attacked, he does not want to turn the other cheek. He wants to fight back”.

Psychologist Alexandre Coimbra also highlights the fact that people always justify aggression.

“Men don’t think they’re violent, but they think it’s prudent and legitimate to fight back if they’re hit. That’s the big issue, because it’s their concept of being hit that’s the big problem.”

“These are phrases that start with ‘but you’. So, for example, a woman is raped and hears from another man, sometimes even from a police force, for example: ‘but you were also wearing a miniskirt’, ‘but you too provoked me’, ‘I hit you, but you provoked me too.’ So, the man always puts himself as this person who is being provoked by the other and who has nothing to do but fight back. The misrepresentation is in the concept of provocation”.

On August 7 of this year, a fight ended with the death of jiu-jitsu world champion Leandro Lo, in São Paulo. He died after being shot in the head during a show at Clube Sírio by military police officer Henrique Otávio de Oliveira Velozo, who turned himself in to Internal Affairs and is being held in the Romão Gomes military prison.

The defense of the military policeman told the g1 on August 15 that the officer acted out of “defense” after he was surrounded by six fighters.

Leandro’s defense points out that the fighter had an argument with the policeman and, to calm the situation, immobilized the man. After walking away, the attacker drew a gun, shot the fighter once in the head and kicked Leandro twice before fleeing.

The research also shows that 17% of respondents had a serious fight from 2020 to 2022. More women (20%) than men (14%) say they have been involved in at least one serious fight with another person, with verbal or physical aggression.

Adults aged 25 to 34, non-heterosexuals, residents of capital cities and those in large cities were more involved in serious fights, the survey points out.

In April of this year, images shared on social networks that show a fight between customers at Bar do Cuscuz, in Boa Viagem, in the South Zone of Recife, went viral. The confusion in the establishment happened during the transmission of the Sport’s game against Fortaleza.

The Military Police were called by a man, who said he was attacked while watching the game and shortly after celebrating a goal by the Pernambuco team.

According to the report made to the corporation, the confusion started minutes after the celebration, when another customer from the bar approached and threw a punch.

Another data from the survey is that women report more fights with current or ex-partners (52%), unlike men who said they fight more with family members (32%).

Breaking down by sex and race, it is noted that 41% of white women and 60% of black women said they had fought with current or former partnersWhile 11% of white men and 44% of black men said they had fought with current or former partners.