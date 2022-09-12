7.6 magnitude earthquake kills four in Papua New Guinea

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on 7.6 magnitude earthquake kills four in Papua New Guinea 2 Views

Earthquake in Papua New Guinea kills
Reproduction/Twitter/BNN Newsroom – 09/11/2022

Earthquake in Papua New Guinea kills

At least four people died in an earthquake that hit Papua New Guinea on Sunday, according to information from the country’s Disaster Management Team.

The magnitude 7.6 earthquake was recorded about 67 km from the city of Kainantu and at a depth of 61 km. Residents across the country felt the shock. About an hour later, a second magnitude 5 earthquake struck 73 km from the original epicenter and 101 km deep.

In addition to the four people who died, several others are injured. It is possible that new deaths will be recorded, as there are isolated villages that have not yet been contacted.

Landslides caused by earthquakes buried several houses in a city. The four deaths are related to these burials.

The Ramu hydroelectric plant was damaged, leaving several local provinces without electricity. Roads were also blocked by the earthquakes.

Papua New Guinea lies on the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire”, an area prone to earthquakes.

Enter the Last Second channel on Telegram and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Alcaraz beats Ruud, wins the US Open and will be #1 youngest in history – 09/11/2022

With 19 years and four months deity, Carlos Alcaraz wrote, this Sunday, an important page …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved