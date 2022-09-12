9 Numbers from 9 Concurrent NFL Games and What You Need to See on ESPN on Star+

The NFL will be one of the attractions this Sunday on ESPN on Star+

the first sunday of NFL arrived, sports fan! After a long wait, the best American football is back and already with great games. Now how RedZonecontents Star+ exclusiveyou won’t miss anything that roll.

And, to prepare for the duels on 9/11, We separate curiosities of each game of this first wave of matches:

New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins

O New England Patriots lives a small parish against the divisional rival. The Massachusetts franchise is coming off three straight defeats to the Miami Dolphins. And coach Bill Belichick has never lost four straight games to the same opponent since he became the pats in 2000. Additionally, Tua Tagovailoa attempts to be the first quarterback to defeat the Patriots coached by Belichick four times.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals

O Pittsburgh Steelers tries to keep a streak alive this Sunday. Mike Tomlin’s team has won the last two season-opening games and hasn’t reached three straight since their run of eight straight wins between 2003 and 2010.

Baltimore Ravens vs New York Jets

Lamar Jackson, returning from an injury suffered in Week 14 of 2021, will try to make history this Sunday. He will reach game number 50 starting as a starter. If he gets the victory, shirt 8 will reach 38 victories in these terms. He will be only the fifth ‘Super Bowl era’ quarterback (since 1966) to have at least 38 wins in 50 games. The others are: Ken Stabler (40), Patrick Mahomes (40), Tom Brady (38) and Danny White (38)

Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers

The reunion! Exchanged in July of this year to the Carolina PanthersBaker Mayfield will face his former team Cleveland Browns. The player has the most wins (29) by a Browns starting quarterback since the franchise returned to the NFL in 1999. Additionally, he was the first QB to win a playoff game since Vinny Testaverde in 1994.

San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears

O San Francisco 49ers has fluctuated over the last few years, but there’s a factor that has been present in the first game of the season. The team is on a 13-game first-week streak in the NFL forcing at least one turnover from the opponent. It is the largest loosely active series (the second is that of the New York Jetswith 7).

New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons

This Sunday will mark the first duel between Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota, quarterbacks of New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons respectively, since the 2015 opening match between Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That confrontation was marked by the pick-6 thrown on Winston’s first pass attempt and the Titans’ victory with Mariota’s four touchdowns.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions

the match between Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions it will be the meeting between a great team in season-opening games and one that isn’t doing so well. The Eagles won five of the last six week-one games, tying the NFL’s second-best record for that period. On the other hand, the Lions haven’t won their first game of the year since 2017.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Washington Commanders

After reaching the NFC decision in the 2017 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars lives a string of bad years. The franchise hasn’t had a season with more wins than losses since. And, in 2021, the team had a terrible performance defensively, with a balance of negative 204 points (the worst in the NFL and the worst in the franchise’s history), and offensive too, not having surpassed the 26 point mark in any game.

Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans

O Indianapolis Colts is experiencing a great ‘drought’ in the opening games of the season. The franchise is on an eight-game losing streak, the longest in the NFL at the moment. Additionally, the team has not won a Week 1 away game since 2006.

Real Madrid, Boca x River, US Open final and more

And there will be other attractions live on ESPN on Star+ this Sunday. At 9 am (from Brasilia)has the Real Madrid in the field for LaLiga. In the afternoon, at 5 pmhas the classic between Boca Juniors and River Plate. And it’s also the big day men’s final of US Open.

