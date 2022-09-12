‘a company turned me down because I have a doctorate’

Biologist Vanessa Queiroz, 38, started looking for a job in the final phase of her doctorate, in August 2021. In February of this year, she obtained the long-awaited PhD in Biomaterials from UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), but remains unemployed a year later.

She imagined that her 14 years of experience in microbiology would open new doors in her career. However, stints at companies such as Petrobras, where she worked as a researcher on a project for three years, did not convince recruiters.

Vanessa has been looking for opportunities in the private sector and in public universities. She says she sends CVs even for jobs that require less experience than she already has. “I heard in a job interview that I was very qualified to have a Ph.D., and the job required a junior level,” she says.

Because of the denials, the doctor heard from friends that it was better for her to hide her academic titles from her resume. Vanessa claims that she promptly rejected the idea.

His priority is to be hired by the pharmaceutical industry, where he would act as a control analyst for raw materials, packaging and verify the quality of products. However, she understands that the reality of the job market in her area is different.

In the span of a year, Vanessa did four postdoctoral interviews, and a selection process was canceled in between. “I’ll try what I can. I want something, but I can’t choose, there’s no way.”

While waiting for a “yes”, the doctor in Microbiology manages as best she can. From time to time, she reviews academic texts that earn R$200 a month used to pay the bills of the house where she lives with her family in the capital of Rio.

Vanessa Queiroz completed her doctorate this year and is unemployed Image: Personal Archive

Formal employment is on the decline

A survey by the CGEE (Center for Management and Strategic Studies), a social organization supervised by the MCTI (Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation), points to a drop in the number of people with master’s and doctoral degrees in the formal job market.

According to the document released in 2020, the formal employment rate for masters fell from 66.7% in 2009 to 62.2% in 2017. The formal employment rate for doctors went from 74.8% to 72.3% in the same period.

The data consider the governments of former presidents Lula and Dilma Rousseff, both from the PT, and Michel Temer (MDB). The institution has not yet received the formal employment data of these professionals after Jair Bolsonaro (PL) assumed the Presidency.

However, investment in scientific research has plummeted since Bolsonaro donned the presidential sash.

Bolsonaro has cut investment in Capes and CNPq

Data from the Transparency Portal show that the current government allocated R$ 3.83 billion to Capes (Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel) in the budget planned for 2022. In 2015, under the management of Dilma Rousseff, the planned investment was of R$ 7.01 billion.

The amount foreseen in this year’s budget for the CNPQ (National Council for Scientific and Technological Development) is R$ 1.32 billion. In 2013, also under Dilma’s command, the value was almost triple: R$ 3.14 billion.

Capes, linked to the MEC (Ministry of Education) and CNPQ, linked to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, are the main public bodies for funding research and offering scholarships to researchers.

Federal research grants have not been adjusted since 2013, out of step with the accumulated inflation of 65% in nine years. Master’s scholarship recipients receive a monthly payment of R$1,500 and doctoral scholarships, R$2,200. Post-doctoral students are paid R$4,100.

O UOL contacted the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to comment on the cuts in scholarships, but there was no response until the publication of this text.

‘I’ve already had to omit that I have a doctorate’

Daniela Monteiro says that her doctoral degree prevents her from being hired Image: Personal Archive

Daniela Monteiro, 35, is an hourly professor of the Mathematics course at a private university in Rio de Janeiro. She works on Mondays and Wednesdays and wants to fill her free days with fixed classes at an elementary school in the state capital, where she lives.

PhD in Mechanical Engineering from UERJ (University of the State of Rio de Janeiro), she bumps into the discourse of overqualification presented by recruiters. “I always hear that my profile is higher education, because I have more experience there, in addition to a master’s and doctorate”, she says.

She worked with children’s classes early in her career, more than 10 years ago. She was also responsible for a project for pre-university students, which was closed after the arrival of the covid-19 pandemic.

On the days when she doesn’t teach, Daniela does temporary projects for educational institutions that guarantee additional income at the end of the month. Unlike Vanessa, Daniela says she has already omitted the title of doctor in a selection process, as her competitors declared they did not have this level of education.

Even so, she did not go further in the interview. “It took me a long time to get my doctorate. I should be happy, and not omit because I believe they will discard me. I feel undervalued”, she vents.

Above-average resume does not guarantee employment, experts say

Carolina Martins, a specialist in HR (Human Resources), says that lying on the resume or omitting information is a very common strategy, but it can be dangerous for candidates. One of the essential criteria that a recruiter assesses is the character of the interviewee, she says.

“It is absurd for this to happen because it proves that the country does not invest in education and in its valorization. We have a problem that goes beyond employment.”

According to Martins, recruiters tend to reject more qualified professionals because they believe they will leave the first opportunity a company offers a higher salary.

The HR consultant at the FAT Foundation (Fundação de Apoio à Tecnologia) Francisco Borges says that the master’s and doctoral courses offered in the country are disconnected from the reality of the job market.

According to him, the formation of the courses is more theoretical than practical, and this can alienate masters and doctors from companies, who want professionals “who bring solutions”.

“Many times a master’s and doctoral program is focused on a topic that has no market demand”, he says.

Carolina Martins adds that a professional with an overqualified curriculum can be at a disadvantage compared to a person who has only a degree or postgraduate degree, precisely because of the lack of experience.