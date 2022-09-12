Abel Ferreira completes 150 games for Palmeiras and approaches the top 8

With yesterday’s victory (10th) over Juventude, at Allianz Parque, Palmeiras reached 54 points and easily remains in the lead of the Brazilian Championship. In addition to three more points in the table, coach Abel Ferreira had another reason to celebrate, as he reached the mark of 150 games in charge of the team.

Now, the Portuguese is approaching the top 8 of coaches with the most matches in the club’s history. He is the ninth coach on that list, just behind Argentine Filpo Nuñez, who led Alviverde for 153 matches.

The ranking is led by Oswaldo Brandão, with 562 matches. Adding the games commanded by the entire coaching staff of Abel, there are already 167 games, recording 95 wins, 39 draws and 33 defeats since November 2020.

Taking just the 150 matches he commanded, the Portuguese coach has 86 wins, 33 draws, 31 losses, with 247 goals scored and 121 goals conceded. In all, there are five titles won: two Libertadores, one Copa do Brasil, one Recopa and one Paulistão.

With the Brasileirão, Abel is looking for his sixth cup for Palmeiras, which would equal him with Felipão in the number of titles. Luxemburgo, with eight trophies, leads the ranking of greatest champions, followed by Oswaldo Brandão, with seven.

Check out the Top 10 of coaches who most commanded Palmeiras: