Adson has a cell phone stolen after the classic and makes a warning on his social networks; check out

During the early evening of last Sunday, shortly after the tie between Corinthians and São Paulo, in Morumbi, midfielder Adson had his cell phone stolen. The player used his social media to warn that he was robbed and that everything was fine with him.

“I just got robbedif you message someone from my number it’s not me. I’m fine thank God“, wrote the athlete in his Instagram – see post below.

Timão’s number 28 did not give more details about the event, he just made a point of alerting his followers, friends and family. Adson played in the match against São Paulo, coming on in the 20th minute of the final stage, replacing Gustavo Silva. The midfielder had a good opportunity to break the tie, but ended up missing the finish and wasting the chance.

After the scare taken and the tie at Morumbi, the player prepares for the next commitment of Corinthians. Timão returns to the field this Thursday, in a decisive confrontation against Fluminense for the voting game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. The winner of the duel advances to the big decision and will face whoever passes from Flamengo and São Paulo.

Check out Adson’s post on his Instagram

Playback / Instagram

