After three overwhelming weeks, Verstappen could be champion in the next GP – 09/11/2022

It’s been very difficult to find a way to beat Max Verstappen at the moment in Formula 1. He won for the third time in three weekends, in two of which he started further back due to penalties for changing engine components. When the Dutchman entered the second half of the championship, he was 80 points ahead of Charles Leclerc and was already the clear favorite. After this sequence, he is an impressive 115 points ahead, being able to seal the conquest of the double championship in the next stage, in Singapore. With five GPs in anticipation.

And if, several times this year, the good work of Verstappen and Red Bull contrasted with mistakes of Ferrari, in the Italian GP the Scuderia even tried to make a different strategy to try to stop him, but the Dutchman’s pace was much higher.

On the one hand, this was to be expected on a track with long straights and where the cars use low downforce settings. After all, Red Bull is generally superior in this type of setup, quite different from what we will see at the next two races, in Singapore and Japan. But it is a fact that the Scuderia now has four races in a row, two on top tracks, and another two (Hungary and Holland) on tighter circuits, where they had to try a little bit of everything to hold Verstappen. And it didn’t.

Racing at home, Charles Leclerc started from pole position and had good pace at the start, but saw Verstappen jump from seventh to third right at the start of the second lap and, when he passed George Russell, he was just 1s9 off the leader.

Ferrari knew that Red Bull would likely have a better pace close to the tire change, as they had opted for a fully race-oriented set-up, knowing Verstappen would start further back. So seeing the world leader so close indicated that they would have to come up with a different strategy to try and beat him.

A Virtual Safety Car on lap 13 was not the best opportunity, as it would be too early to go all the way to the end of the race without having to change the tire again. But on the other hand it would give Leclerc new tires for more laps throughout the race, at a diminished cost in the loss of pit stop time.

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) regrets after the Italian GP Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The tactic ended up not working out very well because Leclerc only “saved” 6s on his stop, since the VSC ended when he was still in the pitlane. He returned to the lead when Verstappen stopped 13 laps later and was slowly losing his 10s5 lead, until he stopped again to put on the softs. That’s when it became clear that Verstappen’s pace was much higher: even with faster and newer tires he couldn’t get close.

From the world leader’s side, it was a smooth race. “Because of the VSC, they chose to do a different strategy. They told me to do the opposite of them, so I stayed on the track. And that was our luck because the pace was very good with both tyres. I think we were, with , clearance, the fastest on the track anyway.”

A Safety Car in the final laps ended up reigniting Leclerc’s hopes, in his own words. Both he and Verstappen put on new soft tyres, and they would have a head-to-head contest, with the Monegasque knowing his straight-line speed was superior. But Daniel Ricciardo’s car, which went out when it was in gear, had to be removed with a tractor, which made the procedure much slower and prevented the restart of the race, which ended up under the SC regime.

Of course, this generated a lot of discussion after the race because, this time, the SC procedure was followed to the letter, unlike what happened in the championship final in Abu Dhabi. In fact, this procedure prevented us from seeing a direct fight between Leclerc and Verstappen for the victory, something that has become a distant memory of the first phase of the championship.