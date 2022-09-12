AID of R$ 1,200: Will the release take place in SEPTEMBER?

Currently, a Bill (PL) is pending in the Chamber of Deputies that allows the release of a Permanent Aid for single mothers who are single-parent households. According to the text, the value is R$ 1,200 per month. The proposal was created by former deputy Assis Carvalho.

According to the rules, to have access to the benefit it is necessary to:

Be of legal age (minimum of 18 years);

Not be working with a formal contract;

Not being the holder of a social security or assistance benefit;

Have a monthly per capita family income of up to half a minimum wage (R$ 606) or a total monthly family income of up to three minimum wages (R$ 3,636);

Be registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government ( CadUnique );

); Not being a beneficiary of unemployment insurance or a federal income transfer program;

And that is: individual microentrepreneur (MEI); individual taxpayer of the General Social Security System who collaborates in the form of the caput or item I of § 2 of art. 21 of Law No. 8,212 of July 24, 1991; or informal worker, who is employed, is self-employed or unemployed of any nature, including intermittently inactive.

PL movement

So far, only the House Women’s Rights Committee has approved the bill. However, it is still necessary to go through other responsible Commissions until it is forwarded to the Federal Senate.

Thus, receiving the assent of the senates and without any changes, the proposal will proceed to the sanction of the president of the republic, who has the power to approve or veto the aid.

Will the benefit be released in 2022?

Apparently, the benefit will not be approved or released this year. It turns out that, as it is an election year, according to the law, the creation of projects during this period is prohibited, with no possibility of implementing benefits throughout 2022.

Emergency Aid for single parents

The payment schedule for Emergency Aid was closed last year. However, the Federal Savings Bank continues releasing the benefit installments to a specific group of beneficiaries.

The Federal Government is retroactively paying the single parents heads of single-parent families, that is, those who do not have a spouse or partner, in addition to caring for their minor children alone.

the payment of Emergency Aid was made in five installments of R$ 600, between April and August 2020. However, as for single mothers, the transfers should be R$ 1,200. For this reason, retroactive installments are being paid.

In this way, it is possible to receive up to R$ 3,000 of Emergency Aid retroactive in 2022. Check the proportions below:

Whoever received five installments of R$ 600.00 will receive, in 2022, R$ 3 thousand;

Whoever received four installments of R$ 600.00 will receive, in 2022, R$ 2.4 thousand;

Whoever received three installments of R$ 600.00 will receive, in 2022, R$ 1.8 thousand;

Whoever received two installments of R$ 600.00 will receive, in 2022, R$ 1.2 thousand;

Whoever received an installment of R$ 600.00 will receive, in 2022, R$ 600.00.

How do I know if I’m entitled to emergency aid in 2022?

Citizens can check whether they have the right to emergency aid. To check if you are entitled to the benefit, the citizen must access the Dataprev portal. See the steps below:

Access the Consultation portal to Emergency Aid; Fill in the field with your Individual Taxpayer ID (CPF); With your full name; and With your mother’s full name (or select the “unknown mother” option); Enter your date of birth in the requested field; Select reCAPTCHA to prove you are human; Click on “SEND”.

However, it is important to point out that only single parents who were covered by the Emergency Aid in 2020. In addition, you must prove that you do not have a spouse or partner and that you have at least one person under the age of 18 in the family.