Albon is taken to ICU with complications after surgery, but is doing well | formula 1

Alex Albon missed the Formula 1 Italian GP last weekend, diagnosed with appendicitis. Replaced by Nyck de Vries, the Thai man underwent successful laparoscopic surgery on Saturday afternoon but had a post-op scare. As reported by Williams, the driver had a “known but uncommon” complication.

With postoperative anesthesia-related complications, the pilot had respiratory failure, was reintubated and transferred to an intensive care unit (ICU). Alex Albon showed “excellent progress” in the turn from Saturday to Sunday and was removed from mechanical ventilation yesterday morning.

Back in the general ward of the San Gerardo hospital, outside the ICU, the Thai is due to return home tomorrow. No other complications were recorded.

Check out Williams’ statement in full:

“Following Alex Albon’s diagnosis of appendicitis on Saturday morning, September 10, he was admitted to San Gerardo hospital for treatment. He underwent laparoscopic surgery on Saturday at lunchtime.

After the surgery, Alex suffered from unexpected postoperative anesthetic complications, which led to respiratory failure, a known but uncommon complication. He was reintubated and transferred to intensive care for support.

He made excellent progress overnight and was able to be removed from mechanical ventilation yesterday morning. He has now been transferred to the general ward and is expected to return home tomorrow. There were no other complications.

Alex’s full focus is on recovery and preparing for the Singapore GP. Alex would like to thank him for the excellent treatment and support he has received, including the nursing, anesthesia and intensive care teams at Osperdale San Gerardo: ASST Monza, the FIA ​​medical team, his performance coach Patrick Harding, the Williams Racing team and Dr Luke Bennett of HINTSA Performance.”