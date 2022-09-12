Alcaraz beats Ruud, wins the US Open and will be #1 youngest in history – 09/11/2022

With 19 years and four months deity, Carlos Alcaraz wrote, this Sunday, an important page in the history of the sport. The Spaniard defeated the Norwegian Casper Ruud per 6/4, 2/6, 7/6(1) and 6/3won the US Open title and assured that he will assume the post of world number 1 this Monday, when the ATP updates the list with the scores of all tennis players.

More than that: Alcaraz will be the youngest to occupy the top of the ranking, which was created in 1973. Until today, the brand belongs to Australian Lleyton Hewitt, who took the lead in the ranking when he was 20 years and 9 months old. The precocity also puts the Spaniard at the top of the list of youngest slam champions. At the US Open, only Pete Sampras (19 years and 28 days old) lifted the trophy among the younger men in the Open Era. Counting all the slams, Alcaraz is tenth on the list headed by the American Michael Chang, who won Roland Garros/89 at the age of 17 years and 4 months.

historical coincidence

It’s been a long time since the US Open determined a world number 1 change. The last time this happened before this year’s tournament was in 2003, when Andy Roddick was champion, and Spaniard Juan Carlos Ferrero – Alcaraz’s current coach – finished as runner-up, but took the lead in the world rankings on the Monday following the decision.

How did it happen

The direct confrontation for the top of the ranking started with many exchanges from the back of the court and break points in the first four games. Alcaraz was the only one who managed to convert and, doing so in the third game, he opened 3/1 in the sequence and was able to play comfortably in front. After that, Ruud went on to confirm without problems, but he didn’t threaten the Spaniard’s service either. Alcaraz didn’t give up any more chances to break and kept the advantage until he made 6/4.

The second half started as lukewarm as the end of the previous one. Two tennis players confirming their serves and no threat. Alcaraz tried to attack the returns, but was not very successful. Ruud was still unable to do much on the Spaniard’s serve. Carlitos was the first to conquer a break point, but the Norwegian saved himself with a great serve. Then, in the sixth game, it was Ruud’s turn to gain important points. First, he took advantage when he took a short turn and called Alcaraz into the net. Then, with a break point, he reached a short, lob and saw the Spaniard miss a pass attempt. With 4/2 ahead, Ruud still faced a break point in the seventh game, but saved himself once again with a great serve. Alcaraz then played his worst game of the match. He made two double faults, two unforced errors and, with set point against, made a short that Ruud reached, returned and then killed the point with a smash: 6/2.

Ruud’s plan was clear. Use a lot of top spin to hold Alcaraz in the back court and force the Spaniard to attack balls with a smaller margin of safety. Simple in theory, difficult in execution. To succeed, Ruud had to play deep balls all the time. When he couldn’t, he gave away free points, and that’s how Alcaraz got a break early in the third set. The Norwegian, however, reacted quickly and returned the break, regaining equality. The game continued like this and gained drama in the 12th game, when Alcaraz had to face two set points. The teenager played as a veteran. In the first, he went to the net and made a very difficult volley. In the second he served-and-volleyed and killed the point with a smash. With another kick, Alcaraz closed the game that lasted more than ten minutes and finally forced the tie-break.

The tiebreaker game started with three unforced errors in a row from Ruud, and Alcaraz took advantage of the moment. At the turn, he was already leading by 5/1. Shortly after, he closed the tie-break at 7/1 and opened 2 sets to 1.

With the advantage, Alcaraz started to play even more at ease, putting more and more pressure on Ruud’s service games. The Norwegian, under pressure, finally succumbed in the sixth game. With the score at 30/30, he missed an easy smash. At the next point, he missed a left and gave in to the break. Alcaraz opened 4/2 and, on the way, broke another record. After playing five sets in the round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals, he became the tennis player who spent the most time on the court in a slam since 1999, when this type of statistic began to be measured.

And if drama was lacking, Alcaraz had to serve at 0/30 in the seventh game, but Ruud didn’t even have a break point. The Spaniard played four perfect points in a row, turned the game around and closed the last door for a reaction.

.

